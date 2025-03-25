BlackCloak Defines Executive Security Standard: Releases Groundbreaking Digital Executive Protection Framework

"As physical violence increases and cybercriminals target executives' personal lives to access company assets, the time is now for clearly defined Digital Executive Protection protocols and guidance." Post this

BlackCloak unveils the first-ever Digital Executive Protection Framework, defining comprehensive personal privacy and cybersecurity protection for business leaders.

The leading voice on personal cybersecurity for executives and their families, BlackCloak offers enterprise CISOs and CSOs detailed guidance about the required components of Digital Executive Protection to avoid a company breach by way of the home or personal life of their organizations' leaders.

The new framework defines the 14 essential tenets of Digital Executive Protection as a holistic enterprise effort that reduces physical and cyber risks for executives and their family members in their personal lives, on personal devices, and on home networks.

BlackCloak, the pioneer in Digital Executive ProtectionTM for executive leaders, board members, and their families as well as family offices and high-net-worth individuals, released today a new framework, Digital Executive Protection: Framework & Assessment Methodology, setting the standard for and defining modern Digital Executive Protection (DEP).

Recent attacks on high-profile business leaders demonstrate a continuing trend: the lines between physical safety and cybersecurity are blurring. Executives and their family members are increasingly targeted in their personal lives in order for hackers to gain access to corporate assets and cause financial and reputational harm to their organizations. While traditional cybersecurity focuses exclusively on corporate systems, the absence of personal digital protection leaves executives' and their families' digital lives exposed, creating a significant risk vector for organizations. Until now, no other company or analysis has detailed the key elements of an effective DEP program.

To help companies combat such malicious acts, BlackCloak is releasing the first-ever framework that offers CISOs and CSOs a detailed risk assessment and control review of the necessary components of a comprehensive DEP program.

The framework sets the standard for how companies can protect themselves and their executives from the most insidious attacks, including data and identity theft, AI-powered deepfakes, financial fraud, extortion, malware, phishing, and home network deception, among others.

"Since 2018, we have been the preeminent experts in personalized safety and protection, with thousands of executives turning to us for our concierge cybersecurity services and technology platform. Through our specialized work, decades of experience, and deep institutional knowledge, we have a comprehensive understanding of the critical importance of executive protection," said Dr. Chris Pierson, Founder and CEO of BlackCloak.

"As physical violence increases and cybercriminals target executives' personal lives to access company assets, the time is now for clearly defined Digital Executive Protection protocols and guidance," he continued. "Our mission is to educate and empower everyone in our orbit about what is required. As executives continue to flock to our platform, we are proud to take the lead in setting this important framework to bring safety and peace of mind to leaders everywhere."

Securing the New Battleground: The Personal Lives of Executives and Their Families

Businesses and the C-suite are under attack – physically and digitally. In the digital landscape, executives are prime targets for cybercriminals seeking financial gain, access to sensitive information, or to leverage their influence for malicious purposes. Research shows that 42% of CISOs report attacks targeting executives' personal lives. This startling number will continue to grow without the right solution and resources.

DEP is a holistic approach to safeguarding executives and their families in their personal lives, and subsequently the company itself, from online threats. It encompasses a range of services and technologies designed to:

Reduce their digital footprint: Minimizing the amount of personal information exposed online.

Monitor their personal devices and home networks for threats: Proactively identifying and mitigating potential cyber risks.

Educate and train: Empowering executives and their families to make informed decisions about their online activities.

Perform incident response: Rapidly addressing threats before they escalate into breaches of the enterprise.

BlackCloak offers a comprehensive platform and services to safeguard executives and their families from online threats across every facet of their connected worlds — from smart devices and online accounts to home networks. Services include data broker removal, sophisticated privacy protections, and monitoring and safeguarding of their devices, home networks, and smart home technology. Its bespoke solutions and around-the-clock expert care deliver peace of mind to clients in knowing their family, identity, reputation, and finances are secured.

More information about BlackCloak's Digital Executive Protection: Framework & Assessment Methodology is available here.

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak protects corporate executives and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform is a holistic solution that includes mobile and desktop apps and concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals gain complete peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats from executives without invading their personal lives. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Mike Sias

[email protected]

Tracey Moon

CMO

[email protected]

Media Contact

Mike Sias, BlackCloak, 1 (954) 361-3963, [email protected], blackcloak.io

SOURCE BlackCloak