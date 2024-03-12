BlackCloak Exposes Surge in Cyber Attacks Targeting Crypto-Invested Venture Capital and Private Equity Firms

"This is an active and evolving threat, and we urge all venture capital and private equity firms that are invested in the cryptocurrency space to take actions now to increase the cybersecurity protections for their executives." said Dr. Chris Pierson, CEO and Founder of BlackCloak. Post this

Dr. Chris Pierson, CEO and Founder of BlackCloak, emphasizes, "This is an active and evolving threat, and we urge all venture capital and private equity firms that are invested in the cryptocurrency space to take actions now to increase the cybersecurity protections for their executives. It is particularly important that they add non-SMS multi-factor authentication to their cryptocurrency accounts, such as security keys or authenticator apps. The level of cunning and accuracy these cybercriminals apply in their attacks against the financial sector are truly remarkable. At BlackCloak, we remain resolute in our dedication to stay a step ahead of these threats. Our priority is the protection of our clients' financial interests and private data against the backdrop of an ever-evolving digital threat landscape."

The total number of attacks by this criminal group is currently unknown, but BlackCloak has already received a surge in reports from VC and PE firms, with the personal losses of these executives ranging from $100,000 to several million dollars in stolen crypto funds.

Threat Actor Methodology

The BlackCloak Threat Intelligence Team's investigations have determined that the cybercriminals involved in these attacks first locate appropriate targets through OSI research that utilizes a combination of company website 'About' pages, LinkedIn, Crunchbase and other sources of executive data.

The threat actor then uses legitimate data broker sites to meticulously gather personal information on the executives, including personal cell phones and personal email addresses. This data is cross-referenced against data dumps available in the Dark Web, in order to locate usernames and passwords. They then ascertain the service provider and initiate an attack on the individual's cell phone carrier, attempting a SIM swap or port forwarding of the phone number.

These investigations have also discovered that the cybercriminals are not just focusing on venture capitalists, but are also targeting their family members. This strategy indicates an attempt to drain wealth from the families more broadly, exploiting these assets for their own benefit.

Venture Capital Firms Should Remain Vigilant

Pierson stated, "The sophistication and precision of these cybercriminals targeting the venture capital and private equity sectors, especially those involved in cryptocurrency, is unprecedented. Our commitment at BlackCloak is unwavering in staying ahead of these threats. We are dedicated to protecting our clients' investments and personal information against these evolving cyber tactics."

BlackCloak remains steadfast in its commitment to leading the charge against these emerging threats, ensuring the security of our clients from such malevolent activities. Our team is continuously monitoring, identifying, and neutralizing these cybercriminal strategies to defend the investments and personal information of those within the venture capital and private equity sectors involved in cryptocurrency.

