BlackCloak Featured on the 2026 Inc. 5000 for Second Consecutive Year

As AI-generated deepfakes, targeted social engineering, and exposed personal data increasingly turn into real-world physical and financial risks for executives, traditional security is no longer enough. Post this

"Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row reflects a pivotal shift in the threat landscape," said Dr. Chris Pierson, Founder and CEO of BlackCloak. "As AI-generated deepfakes, targeted social engineering, and exposed personal data increasingly turn into real-world physical and financial risks for executives, traditional security is no longer enough. We are continuously advancing our Digital Executive Protection platform with proactive, automated defense capabilities to stay steps ahead of adversaries. Our rapid growth is a direct result of our team's continuous innovation and the demand from organizations seeking to protect their leadership."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to cybersecurity, healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine.

BlackCloak Milestones Fuel Industry Momentum

Over the past 12 months, BlackCloak has strengthened its position as a leader in Digital Executive Protection (DEP) by advancing its platform capabilities and scaling enterprise adoption. Earlier in 2026, the company introduced new enhancements to address emerging AI-driven threats, including Impersonation Protection with circle of trust, giving executives and high-profile individuals a powerful way to validate the authenticity of communications from their trusted contacts in real time via the BlackCloak app. Additionally, it released enhanced Data Broker Removal that includes self-healing agents that find and remove personal data from data broker sites using automated, adaptive takedown processes. These advancements give enterprises and individual users powerful exposure reduction and proactive defense capabilities.

BlackCloak also expanded its operational capacity, scaling its U.S.-based Security Operations Center (SOC) and increasing automation to support a growing client base while maintaining its high-touch concierge service model. This execution has driven significant business momentum, including strong enterprise adoption among Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and family offices, as well as more than 350% revenue growth over the past three years. Together, these results demonstrate BlackCloak's ability to both advance the DEP category and meet rising enterprise demand for securing the personal digital lives of executives.

Its market leadership has been validated through multiple industry honors, including two consecutive Fortress Cybersecurity Awards, three consecutive Global InfoSec Awards, the prestigious SINET16 Innovator Award, the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, and the Business Intelligence Group BIG Innovation Awards.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak protects corporate executives and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform is a holistic solution that includes mobile and desktop apps and concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals gain complete peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats from executives without invading their personal lives. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Tracey Moon, BlackCloak, 1 407.232.9401, [email protected], blackcloak.io

SOURCE BlackCloak