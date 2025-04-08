BlackCloak Honored as Finalist of the 2025 SC Awards for Best Customer Service

Our goal is to help companies protect their executives' digital personal lives, and provide peace of mind to high-profile and high-net-worth individuals, through 24/7 white-glove concierge security services that safeguard our clients and their families from online threats. Post this

The 2025 SC Awards entries were evaluated across 33 specialty categories by a distinguished panel of judges, comprised of cybersecurity professionals, industry leaders, and members of the CyberRisk Alliance CISO community, representing sectors such as healthcare, financial services, education, and technology.

"From the rise of generative AI attacks to breaches exploiting third-party access and non-human credentials, the past year has reminded us that cybersecurity needs to be about innovations that help enterprises pivot, adapt, and thrive in a threat landscape that changes by the hour," said Tom Spring, Senior Editorial Director, SC Media.

"Being named an SC Awards finalist is a recognition not only of technical innovation, but of a shared commitment to making the digital world safer," Spring said. "It's inspiring to see how this year's community of finalists—across identity, cloud, data protection, and beyond—is pushing forward together, united by purpose."

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized by such a prestigious award, particularly for delivering outstanding service and cybersecurity and privacy expertise to our customers," said Ingrid Gliottone, Chief Experience Officer for BlackCloak. "Our goal is to help companies protect their executives' digital personal lives, and provide peace of mind to high-profile and high-net-worth individuals, through 24/7 white-glove concierge security services that safeguard our clients and their families from online threats. This award validates our continuous commitment to achieving this goal."

Throughout the month, SC Media's editorial team will feature in-depth coverage of each finalist on SC Media's website at www.scworld.com/sc-awards, along with promoting finalists across SC Media's social media channels on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About CyberRisk Alliance (CRA)

CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications, TECHEXPO Top Secret and CyberRisk TV.

Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com.

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak protects corporate executives and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform is a holistic solution that includes mobile and desktop apps and concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals gain complete peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats from executives without invading their personal lives. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

