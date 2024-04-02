BlackCloak Incident Response as a Service - Elevating Executive Personal Cybersecurity Defense

Extending Digital Executive Protection on Demand to other Key Individuals in an External Cybersecurity Incident
ORLANDO, Fla., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, BlackCloak, the pioneer in Digital Executive Protection and concierge personal cybersecurity for executives and senior leaders, high-net-worth individuals, and family offices, announced the expansion of BlackCloak's Incident Response as a Service (IRaaS), designed to offer rapid, expert-led privacy and cyber security incident response to corporate clients who have other key employees targeted in cyber or privacy attacks on an ad hoc basis.
The IRaaS launch comes at a critical time when cyber and privacy threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated and pervasive, targeting individuals in their personal lives. Attacks targeting employees' personal phones, email accounts, and families have been on the rise. As the Pioneer of Personal Cybersecurity™, BlackCloak's IRaaS will allow organizations to expand coverage beyond the executive suite, offering assistance in remediating cybersecurity or privacy related incidents to other senior executives and key personnel at the company.
For Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and Chief Security Officers (CSOs), BlackCloak's IRaaS marks a pivotal shift in managing cybersecurity threats, especially when an executive's personal cybersecurity breach becomes the gateway to compromising the corporate environment, their personal reputation, or could impact the company's brand. This scenario is increasingly common, with cybercriminals targeting high-profile or high access employees as a point of weakness in the security chain.
"By combining cutting-edge technology with the expertise of our Security Operations Center and the Concierge Customer Experience teams, BlackCloak offers a rapid and comprehensive approach to personal incident response," said Rob Duncan, Vice President of Global Sales at BlackCloak. "BlackCloak IRaaS ensures an organization has the ability to extend their current coverage of Digital Executive Protection on the fly to other key persons within the company who may be suffering a privacy or cybersecurity incident."
Dr. Chris Pierson, CEO of BlackCloak, emphasizes the critical need for such services in today's digital landscape: "In an era where cyber threats are evolving at an unprecedented pace, it's essential for organizations to be enabled to respond quickly when their key employees have issues outside the work environment. Our Incident Response as a Service is not just a solution—it's a strategic advantage. With IRaaS, we're offering peace of mind to businesses, ensuring that they can immediately mitigate cyber and privacy incidents targeting their employees beyond the executive team. Our team of experts is on standby, ready to respond."
BlackCloak IRaaS is set to redefine how companies approach personal cybersecurity and privacy events that could have material impact on their organization. The service includes immediate incident response, assistance with remediation, post-incident analysis, and tailored recommendations for strengthening security postures for those affected in their personal lives.
