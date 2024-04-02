BlackCloak Incident Response as a Service - Elevating Executive Personal Cybersecurity Defense

"By combining cutting-edge technology with the expertise of our Security Operations Center and the Concierge Customer Experience teams, BlackCloak offers a rapid and comprehensive approach to personal incident response," said Rob Duncan, VP of Global Sales at BlackCloak Post this

For Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and Chief Security Officers (CSOs), BlackCloak's IRaaS marks a pivotal shift in managing cybersecurity threats, especially when an executive's personal cybersecurity breach becomes the gateway to compromising the corporate environment, their personal reputation, or could impact the company's brand. This scenario is increasingly common, with cybercriminals targeting high-profile or high access employees as a point of weakness in the security chain.

"By combining cutting-edge technology with the expertise of our Security Operations Center and the Concierge Customer Experience teams, BlackCloak offers a rapid and comprehensive approach to personal incident response," said Rob Duncan, Vice President of Global Sales at BlackCloak. "BlackCloak IRaaS ensures an organization has the ability to extend their current coverage of Digital Executive Protection on the fly to other key persons within the company who may be suffering a privacy or cybersecurity incident."

Dr. Chris Pierson, CEO of BlackCloak, emphasizes the critical need for such services in today's digital landscape: "In an era where cyber threats are evolving at an unprecedented pace, it's essential for organizations to be enabled to respond quickly when their key employees have issues outside the work environment. Our Incident Response as a Service is not just a solution—it's a strategic advantage. With IRaaS, we're offering peace of mind to businesses, ensuring that they can immediately mitigate cyber and privacy incidents targeting their employees beyond the executive team. Our team of experts is on standby, ready to respond."

BlackCloak IRaaS is set to redefine how companies approach personal cybersecurity and privacy events that could have material impact on their organization. The service includes immediate incident response, assistance with remediation, post-incident analysis, and tailored recommendations for strengthening security postures for those affected in their personal lives.

BlackCloak protects corporate executives and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform is a holistic solution including mobile and desktop apps as well as concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals get peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats coming through executives without having to invade their personal lives. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io, and follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

