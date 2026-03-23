BlackCloak Integrates Real-Time Defense and Intelligence to Close the Security Coverage Gap for Executive Teams

"The attack surface for executives has never been broader, and the most dangerous exposures happen outside the corporate perimeter. These three capabilities represent a significant step forward in what Digital Executive Protection means in practice," said Dr. Chris Pierson, BlackCloak Founder & CEO. Post this

"The attack surface for executives has never been broader, and the most dangerous exposures happen outside the corporate perimeter," said Dr. Chris Pierson, Founder and CEO of BlackCloak. "These three capabilities represent a significant step forward in what Digital Executive Protection means in practice: communication authenticity in an era of AI-generated deception, a new layer of digital invisibility, and analyst-grade travel intelligence unified in a single platform."

Addressing the Security Coverage Gap

Trying to hide personally identifiable information (PII) is an important and necessary part of the executive protection equation. Once a threat actor has successfully mapped an executive's identity, they pivot to the home network and personal devices that corporate controls cannot reach. BlackCloak is the only Digital Executive Protection solution that covers the full spectrum of protection from privacy to personal devices and home, including:

Home Network Hardening: Performing weekly penetration tests on home networks to detect weak security, open ports, and compromised devices.

Comprehensive Device Protection: Monitoring devices for malware and/or other security threats, providing a centralized dashboard for the executive's entire digital household.

Deception Honeypots: BlackCloak's network of deception devices/honeypots alerts to unwanted attackers that may use methods other than malware to attack a person or device.

The US-Based SOC: Unlike consumer apps, every alert is backed by BlackCloak's US-based SOC using tools that monitor clients' homes and devices 24/7 to identify and contain breaches, malware, and other cybersecurity risks.

DEP Personal Device & Intelligence Enhancements

Impersonation Protection within the BlackCloak Mobile App Combats AI-Powered Deepfake Threats

Safeguarding against deepfakes and social engineering, this mobile app feature allows members to validate the authenticity of communications they receive in real-time from other BlackCloak members with whom they are connected. New for 2026, every Impersonation Protection exchange now incorporates the potential for device-level biometric validation — Face ID, fingerprint, or equivalent — alongside the geolocation from which the request originated, giving recipients a higher level of confidence that the communication is genuine.

The Impersonation Protection feature uses a secure process within the BlackCloak app so members can validate the authenticity of any call, email, text, video chat, or other interaction from any other BlackCloak member with whom they share a connection. This secure handshake ensures that every interaction between members can be authenticated, neutralizing impersonation threats before finances or reputations can be compromised.

Impersonation Protection is currently available to BlackCloak members. To learn more about adding it to your protection plan, request a private briefing at RSAC 2026 at https://blackcloak.io/rsac-2026/.

Member Travel Advisory: Intelligence That Acts Before You Land

Member Travel Advisory delivers AI-synthesized and continuously updated risk analysis across four dimensions: cybersecurity, physical, geopolitical, and social conditions, with an integrated risk rating and governance scoring for every country.

Unlike travel risk platforms or cyber threat intelligence platforms that deliver static advisories requiring an experienced analyst, this level of contextualized analysis is available as self-service in the BlackCloak mobile app. Members see curated incident feeds by threat category, third-party governance indicators, direct embassy contact information, and plain-language translations of US State Department advisory levels, all at the depth of analyst-grade intelligence.

Member Travel Advisory will be available to BlackCloak members this spring. To request a private briefing at RSAC 2026, visit https://blackcloak.io/rsac-2026/.

DEP Privacy & PII Removal Enhancements

Search Suppression: Eliminate Discovery, Not Just Data

BlackCloak's Data Broker Removal (DBR) service has long targeted personal information at the source by removing members' personally identifiable information (PII) directly from data brokers on their behalf. While data deletion is critical, Search Suppression actively monitors major search engines for an executive's name combined with sensitive details. BlackCloak has automated the ability to hide certain PII from search results originating from these data broker sites, ensuring that the site suppressed will not appear in search results even if a broker is slow to respond.

DBR removes the record. Search Suppression creates additional hurdles for threat actors to conduct discovery. Together, they ensure that data being removed is harder to find in the interim, delivering a powerful defense against threat actors attempting to map an executive's identity to a physical location.

Unified Protection Across the Executive Attack Surface

These three advancements address distinct threat surfaces—privacy, identity, discovery, and physical risk. Together, they advance a single mission: ensuring the personal digital lives of executives are never the path of least resistance into an organization.

BlackCloak is available for private briefings at RSAC 2026 in San Francisco, March 23–26. To request a meeting, visit https://blackcloak.io/rsac-2026/.

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak protects corporate executives, board members, high-profile individuals, and their families from privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform is a comprehensive solution that includes mobile and desktop apps and concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals gain complete peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats from executives without invading their personal lives. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Beth Trier, BlackCloak, 1 4156018104, [email protected], https://blackcloak.io/

SOURCE BlackCloak