BlackCloak Joins Global Elite with Wealthbriefing Award

Each of these categories is highly contested and subject to a rigorous process before the ultimate winner is selected by the judges. It is this process that makes WealthBriefing awards so prized amongst winners.

BlackCloak was chosen for its market-leading Concierge Cybersecurity & PrivacyTM Platform, tailored to secure the privacy, personal devices, home networks, and entire digital footprints of high-net-worth individuals and their families. The judges chose BlackCloak for its holistic cybersecurity solution that protects wealth, privacy, and family legacy.

The WealthBriefing WealthTech Americas Awards are part of a global program run by WealthBriefing, and its sister publications WealthBriefingAsia and Family Wealth Report, encompassing all of the world's major wealth management centres.

"Protecting the world's most targeted individuals and giving them assurance and peace of mind is our top priority," said Dr. Chris Pierson, Founder and CEO of BlackCloak. "Attacks on the personal digital lives of high-net-worth individuals and families have become a primary means for cybercriminals to cause financial and reputational harm. As we continue our work to advance comprehensive, personal cybersecurity with 24/7 protection and expert concierge support, we are thrilled to receive this prominent recognition by Wealthbriefing WealthTech Americas."

Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media's CEO, and publisher of WealthBriefing, extended his congratulations to all winners and highly commended companies.

"Every winning entrant has been subjected to a rigorous and independent judging process and should be rightly proud of the success they have achieved this year," he said. "This year, we have seen a marked increase in entrants and interest in all our global awards programs, and the WealthBriefing WealthTech Americas Awards 2026 is no exception. These awards give organizations and individuals the opportunity to clarify their strategic thinking, have it independently validated, be recognized internally and externally, and celebrate in style with their peers.

"I offer my congratulations and best wishes for the future to all winners and highly commended firms - they are all worthy recipients who join the prestigious list of wealth management professionals who form the global elite of WealthBriefing winners."

For more information about BlackCloak's personal cybersecurity backed by expert concierge support, visit https://blackcloak.io/private-client-services/.

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak protects corporate executives and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & PrivacyTM Platform is a comprehensive solution that includes mobile and desktop apps, as well as concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals gain complete peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats from executives without invading their personal lives. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

About ClearView Financial Media Ltd ("ClearView")

ClearView Financial Media was founded by Chief Executive, Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality 'need to know' information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the WealthBriefing group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events and awards programme.

