BlackCloak Joins Top Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"It's an honor to be ranked among the most impactful, rapidly growing businesses in America," said Dr. Chris Pierson, BlackCloak Founder and CEO. "Our accelerated growth and this recognition are a direct reflection of our relentless commitment to our core mission – protecting executives, board members, and high-profile individuals in their personal digital lives. Cybercriminals are no longer just targeting corporations; they are also targeting individuals in their homes, on their devices, and through their families. Beyond looking for passwords, their focus is on stealing intellectual property and compromising the brand reputation and financial stability of an organization and high-profile figures."

"Our ongoing growth shows no signs of slowing," he continued. "Our dedication to bringing the highest value to our clients and scaling our offerings to meet escalating demands is a top priority. We are beyond thrilled by Inc.'s recognition of our success."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

On the Fast Track: BlackCloak's Key Milestones

Over the past year, BlackCloak has experienced significant industry momentum as its Digital Executive Protection platform has become an essential layer of defense for the world's most targeted executives, board members, and high-net-worth families. In March 2025, the company further solidified its industry leadership by releasing the first-ever Digital Executive Protection Framework — a comprehensive, 14-point standard that guides CISOs and CSOs in safeguarding the personal digital lives of corporate executives and their families against emerging threats like deepfakes, identity theft, and targeted cyberattacks. This framework sets a new industry benchmark, helping organizations mitigate risks that originate beyond the corporate perimeter.

BlackCloak's success has earned widespread industry recognition. In the past 12 months, it received top honors from the Fortress Cyber Security Awards, SC Awards, Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, Global InfoSec Awards, and the InfoSec Innovator Awards. Additionally, Inc. Magazine named BlackCloak one of its "16 Companies to Watch in 2025," underscoring the company's growing market impact and leadership in personal cybersecurity.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

