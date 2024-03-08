BlackCloak Leads the Charge in Offering Unparalleled Protection Against FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center's Rising Cybercrime Trends

"The IC3's 2023 Annual Report is a stark reminder of the evolving threat landscape and the particular risks faced by high-net-worth individuals," said Dr. Chris Pierson. Post this

Another strong statement in the report mentions, "The past year, investment fraud was once again the costliest type of crime tracked by IC3. Losses to investment scams rose from $3.31 billion in 2022 to $4.57 billion in 2023—a 38% increase. The second-costliest type of crime was business e-mail compromise (BEC), with 21,489 complaints amounting to $2.9 billion in reported losses." As cybercriminals increasingly target individuals of substantial means with business email compromise (BEC), romance and crypto scams, identity theft, and a host of other sophisticated digital crimes, BlackCloak's proprietary suite of cybersecurity solutions offers a bulwark against these threats. The company's comprehensive approach not only anticipates and mitigates risks but also provides proactive strategies to protect our members' digital lives, finances, and privacy.

Dr. Chris Pierson, CEO and Founder of BlackCloak, states, "The IC3's 2023 Annual Report is a stark reminder of the evolving threat landscape and the particular risks faced by high-net-worth individuals. At BlackCloak, we understand that our members require discretion, sophistication, and efficacy in their cybersecurity solutions. Our team is dedicated to providing a service that not only protects against the threats outlined in the IC3 report but also anticipates future vulnerabilities, ensuring peace of mind in a digital age."

BlackCloak's services extend beyond reactive measures, focusing on prevention through education, digital hygiene, and the fortification of personal and home networks. The company takes a holistic approach encompassing not just the digital realm but also the personal, offering a comprehensive shield against the multifaceted nature of modern cyber threats.

In light of the findings of the IC3's 2023 Annual Report, BlackCloak invites high-net-worth individuals and corporate executives to reassess their cybersecurity posture and consider the enhanced protection that concierge personal cybersecurity services offer. In an era where digital security is paramount, BlackCloak stands as a sentinel for those seeking to safeguard their privacy, assets, and legacy against the ever-present threat of cybercrime.

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak protects corporate executives and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform is a holistic solution including mobile and desktop apps as well as concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals get peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats coming through executives without having to invade their personal lives. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io, and follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

