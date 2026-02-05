BlackCloak Named a 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Award Winner by TMCnet and INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

"This recognition reinforces the importance of extending cybersecurity beyond the corporate perimeter. We're proud to deliver Digital Executive Protection that helps organizations reduce executive risk," said BlackCloak Founder and CEO Dr. Chris Pierson. Post this

BlackCloak's DEP platform combines continuous monitoring, privacy protection, incident response, and 24/7 concierge support to deliver comprehensive protection without intruding into executives' personal lives.

"Business leaders and their families are high-value targets for cybercriminals. Traditional enterprise security tools were never designed to protect the personal digital ecosystem and leave them largely unprotected," said Dr. Chris Pierson, Founder and CEO of BlackCloak. "This recognition reinforces the importance of extending cybersecurity beyond the corporate perimeter. We're proud to deliver Digital Executive Protection that helps organizations reduce executive risk while providing leaders and their families peace of mind in their personal lives."

"Congratulations to BlackCloak for being honored with a Cybersecurity Excellence Award for their innovation and commitment to securing precious networks and data. The BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform has demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional, measurable, tangible results for its users," stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak protects corporate executives and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform is a holistic solution that includes mobile and desktop apps and concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals gain complete peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats from executives without invading their personal lives. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

