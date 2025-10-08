BlackCloak Named a 2025 SINET16 Innovator For Its Industry-Leading Digital Executive Protection Solution

"This award underscores BlackCloak's unwavering commitment to defining Digital Executive Protection — extending security beyond corporate perimeters to safeguard high-profile individuals and their families in their personal lives," said Rob Duncan, Chief Revenue Officer for BlackCloak. Post this

"We are deeply honored to be recognized by SINET. This award underscores BlackCloak's unwavering commitment to defining Digital Executive Protection — extending security beyond corporate perimeters to safeguard high-profile individuals and their families in their personal lives," said Rob Duncan, Chief Revenue Officer for BlackCloak. "As we continue to see an escalation in threats targeting executives, we remain steadfast in our mission of ensuring proactive cybersecurity protection and peace of mind for our clients."

BlackCloak is recognized for its market-leading Digital Executive Protection Platform and services, designed to secure the personal digital lives of executives, board members, and high-net-worth individuals. Its holistic solution combines technology, intelligence, and human expertise to protect individuals against targeted cyberattacks that originate outside the enterprise perimeter but pose a direct threat to corporate assets, reputation, and operational continuity.

Services include data broker removal, sophisticated privacy protections, and monitoring and safeguarding their devices, home networks, and smart home technology. Its bespoke solutions and around-the-clock expert care deliver peace of mind to clients in knowing their families, identities, reputations, and finances are firmly safeguarded.

BlackCloak protects corporate executives and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy Platform is a comprehensive solution that includes mobile and desktop apps, as well as concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals gain complete peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats from executives without invading their personal lives. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

