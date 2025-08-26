BlackCloak Named Digital Executive Protection Winner in SiliconANGLE's 2025 TechForward Awards

"BlackCloak uniquely addresses a critical cybersecurity gap: the personal digital exposure of corporate executives, board members, and high-net-worth individuals... We have set the standard for Digital Executive Protection," said Dr. Chris Pierson, Founder and CEO of BlackCloak. Post this

The platform is widely adopted by Fortune 500 companies and trusted by CIOs and CISOs to reduce enterprise risk by securing the personal devices, home networks, and online identities of their most targeted leaders and their families.

"BlackCloak uniquely addresses a critical cybersecurity gap: the personal digital exposure of corporate executives, board members, and high-net-worth individuals. Unlike other executive protection offerings that focus solely on data privacy or physical security, BlackCloak delivers a comprehensive, white-glove approach to personal cybersecurity and has set the standard for Digital Executive Protection," said Dr. Chris Pierson, Founder and CEO of BlackCloak. "We are thrilled to be recognized by SiliconANGLE as the leader in this space, a testament to our relentless commitment to safeguarding highly targeted, high-value individuals and their families."

The TechForward Awards recognize the technologies and solutions driving business forward. As the trusted voice of enterprise and emerging tech, SiliconANGLE applies a rigorous editorial lens to highlight innovations reshaping how businesses operate in our rapidly changing landscape. This awards program honors both established enterprise solutions and breakthrough technologies defining the future of business, spanning AI innovation, security excellence, cloud transformation, data platform evolution and blockchain/crypto tech. BlackCloak was selected from a competitive field of nominees by a panel of industry experts and technology leaders.

"The TechForward Awards winners represent the best in enterprise tech innovation," said Dave Vellante, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. "These solutions don't just advance their categories; they define what's possible when breakthrough engineering meets real-world business challenges. Every winner has proven they can deliver game-changing results."

"These winners represent the most impressive achievements emerging from today's fiercely competitive tech landscape, embodying the relentless drive and visionary thinking that pushes entire industries forward," said John Furrier, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. "These are the solutions that business leaders trust to solve their most critical challenges. They're not just products, they're competitive advantages."

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak protects corporate executives and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform is a holistic solution that includes mobile and desktop apps and concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals gain complete peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats from executives without invading their personal lives. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

About SiliconANGLE Media

SiliconANGLE Media is a recognized leader in digital media innovation, bringing together cutting-edge technology, influential content, strategic insights and real-time audience engagement. As the parent company of SiliconANGLE, theCUBE Network, theCUBE Research, CUBE365, theCUBE AI and theCUBE SuperStudios — such as those established in Silicon Valley and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) — SiliconANGLE Media transforms the way technology companies connect with their target markets. Founded by tech visionaries John Furrier and Dave Vellante, SiliconANGLE Media has built a powerful ecosystem of industry-leading digital media brands, with a reach of 10+ million elite tech professionals, 4+ million SiliconANGLE readers and 250,000+ social media subscribers. The company's new, proprietary theCUBE AI LLM is breaking ground in audience interaction, leveraging CUBE365's neural network to help technology companies make data-driven decisions and stay at the forefront of industry conversations. For more information visit https://siliconangle.com/awards/.

