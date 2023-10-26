BlackCloak Named Finalist for Distinguished 2023 Black Unicorn Awards

"Our team is humbled and thrilled to see BlackCloak be named a Black Unicorn for 2023 because of their track record of success, our innovative cybersecurity offering, and market adoption," said Dr. Chris Pierson, Founder and CEO of BlackCloak. Post this

"We're pleased to name BlackCloak as a finalist among a small, elite group of cybersecurity industry leaders in our annual Black Unicorn awards," said Judges Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of www.VentureScope.com, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of www.allegiscyber.com, Dino Boukouris of www.momentumcyber.com and Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com.

Dr. Chris Pierson, Founder and CEO of BlackCloak, commented, "Our team is humbled and thrilled to see BlackCloak be named a Black Unicorn for 2023 because of their track record of success, our innovative cybersecurity offering, market adoption and the huge 'green field' opportunity in front of us in a multi-billion-dollar addressable marketplace," said Dr. Chris Pierson, Founder and CEO of BlackCloak.

The CyberDefenseCon 2023 conference brings together the world's top CISOs through exclusive invitation only. Pierson continued, "We were aware of the formidable competition and the presence of eminent judges who are leading infosec experts from around the world. We couldn't be more delighted with this recognition, and it is a testament to the exceptional team we have built to provide digital executive protection for our members."

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak protects corporate executives and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform is a holistic solution including mobile and desktop apps as well as concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals get peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats coming through executives without having to invade their personal lives. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io, and follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 11th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2023 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of MomentumCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. To see the complete list of winners and finalists for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2023 please visit https://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-winners-for-2023/ and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2023: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/the-black-unicorn-report-for-2023/.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences and Cyber Defense Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these award winning company executives. Search for a Cybersecurity job at https://www.cyberdefenseprofessionals.com or post an infosec job for free, anytime. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

CDM Media Inquiries:

Contact: Irene Noser, Marketing Executive

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468

International: 1-646-586-9545

Website: www.cyberdefensemagazine.com

Media Contact

Mike Sias, BlackCloak, 1 4087574362, [email protected], www.blackcloak.io

SOURCE BlackCloak