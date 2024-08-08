BlackCloak Named Finalist of the Coveted Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2024

"Being named a finalist in the Top InfoSec Innovator Awards is a testament to BlackCloak's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the digital lives of corporate executives and their families," said Dr. Chris Pierson, CEO and Founder of BlackCloak. Post this

"Being named a finalist in the Top InfoSec Innovator Awards is a testament to our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the digital lives of corporate executives and their families. This recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine, a leading authority in cybersecurity, underscores our dedication to staying ahead of tomorrow's threats and innovating in ways that continually redefine the landscape of digital executive protection. We are honored to be part of this esteemed group of finalists and look forward to continuing our mission of providing unparalleled protection to our members," said Dr. Chris Pierson, CEO and Founder of BlackCloak.

"BlackCloak embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

BlackCloak is thrilled to be a member of this coveted group of finalists in these Cyber Defense Awards.

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak protects corporate executives and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform is a holistic solution including mobile and desktop apps as well as concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals get peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats coming through executives without having to invade their personal lives. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io, and follow them on LinkedIn and X.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's twelfth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences and Cyber Defense Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these award winning company executives. Search for a Cybersecurity job at https://www.cyberdefenseprofessionals.com or post an infosec job for free, anytime. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

