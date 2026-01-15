BlackCloak Named Internet and Technology Winner in the 2026 BIG Innovation Awards

Digital Executive Protection pioneer BlackCloak was named a winner of the 2026 BIG Innovation Awards by Business Intelligence Group.

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlackCloak, the pioneer in Digital Executive Protection for corporate executives, boards of directors, and family offices, announced today that it has been named an Internet and Technology Winner in the 2026 BIG Innovation Awards, a global recognition program honoring companies, products, and leaders who are transforming industries through applied innovation, intelligent platforms, and measurable real-world impact.

"The 2026 BIG Innovation Awards winners show that true innovation is no longer about chasing the latest buzzwords," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "It's about building intelligent platforms, automating workflows with purpose, and making trust, privacy, and resilience the foundation of every breakthrough. These organizations and leaders are not just keeping pace with change; they are shaping the future of global business."

BlackCloak was recognized for its outstanding contributions and innovation in Digital Executive Protection (DEP). With nearly 500 percent revenue growth over the past three years, BlackCloak's groundbreaking DEP offerings and dedication to superior client service continue to drive strong demand for its products and services.

"We are honored to receive this recognition of our unwavering commitment to protecting business leaders, high-profile individuals, and their families in their personal digital lives," said Dr. Chris Pierson, Founder and CEO of BlackCloak. "The award demonstrates that our mission, combined with the holistic approach to DEP that we have pioneered, is making a significant impact on people and corporations. BlackCloak doesn't just supplement enterprise security – it brings it into the personal realm, where attackers increasingly focus and traditional security teams have no visibility or control."

BlackCloak joins 159 winners recognized for their contributions to innovation across health, financial services, logistics, manufacturing, and enterprise technology. The 2026 BIG Innovation Awards reveal a clear trend: innovation is no longer about just having AI, it's about how you use it. Winners are building platforms, automating workflows, and focusing on trust, privacy, and security as core to their mission.

For more information about the BIG Innovation Awards and to view the full list of winners, visit http://www.bintelligence.com/posts/2026-big-innovation-awards-159-trailblazers-prove-where-innovation-is-really-happening.

For more information about BlackCloak's Digital Executive Protection solution, visit blackcloak.io.

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak protects corporate executives and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform is a holistic solution that includes mobile and desktop apps and concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals gain complete peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats from executives without invading their personal lives. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

