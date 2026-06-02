BlackCloak Named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces List for Second Consecutive Year

"BlackCloak's culture is shaped by how the entire team, from those on the front lines of personal cyber protection to the executive staff, live our company values each and every day," said Dr. Chris Pierson, Founder and CEO of BlackCloak. Post this

"BlackCloak's culture is shaped by how the entire team, from those on the front lines of personal cyber protection to the executive staff, live our company values each and every day," said Dr. Chris Pierson, Founder and CEO of BlackCloak. "We are a remote-first company invested in employee development with programs to support all team members in their professional growth. Every team member has a voice in how BlackCloak innovates and advances Digital Executive Protection. I have tremendous pride in our team's growth and professionalism as we continue to safeguard the most targeted individuals and their families."

BlackCloak safeguards the personal digital lives of corporate executives, boards of directors, high-net-worth individuals, and family offices from sophisticated cyber threats. As the pioneer of Digital Executive Protection (DEP), BlackCloak leads the industry with its full-category solution that protects the privacy, personal devices, and home networks of its clients, backed by concierge support and expert-led incident response from a US-based security operations center (SOC).

"This year's Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture–it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall."

To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.com.

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak secures the personal digital lives of corporate executives, board members, high-net-worth individuals, and their families from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform is a full-category solution backed by expert concierge support and incident response from a US-based SOC team. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Media Contact

Beth Trier, BlackCloak, 1 4156018104, [email protected], https://blackcloak.io/

SOURCE BlackCloak