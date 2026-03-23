BlackCloak Named Winner of Global InfoSec Awards at RSAC 2026 for Digital Executive Protection

"This recognition reinforces what security leaders are increasingly realizing: the personal digital lives of executives have become one of the most exploited entry points into the enterprise," said Dr. Chris Pierson, Founder and CEO of BlackCloak. Post this

BlackCloak's DEP platform combines continuous monitoring, privacy protection, concierge support, and 24/7 incident response to deliver comprehensive protection without intruding into executives' personal lives.

"This recognition reinforces what security leaders are increasingly realizing: the personal digital lives of executives have become one of the most exploited entry points into the enterprise," said Dr. Chris Pierson, Founder and CEO of BlackCloak. "BlackCloak created Digital Executive Protection to close this gap by securing the personal devices, home networks, and online identities that attackers target to bypass corporate defenses – and it's now a burgeoning industry category. We're honored that Cyber Defense Magazine recognized the importance of protecting the personal perimeter as part of a modern cybersecurity strategy."

"BlackCloak is addressing a rapidly expanding cybersecurity blind spot: the personal digital ecosystems of corporate leaders," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine. "As attackers increasingly target executives' homes, devices, and online identities to gain indirect access to organizations, BlackCloak's Digital Executive Protection Platform™ delivers a unique and innovative approach to protecting the human layer of cyber risk and is absolutely worthy of this coveted award."

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak protects corporate executives and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform is a holistic solution that includes mobile and desktop apps and concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals gain complete peace of mind knowing their families, reputations, and finances are protected. Rest assured that companies' brands, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats from executives without invading their personal lives. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

About the Global InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's thirteenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

Media Contact

Beth Trier, BlackCloak, 1 4156018104, [email protected], https://blackcloak.io/

SOURCE BlackCloak