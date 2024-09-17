BlackCloak Raises $17M Series B Funding Round to Enhance Personal Cybersecurity Protections for Corporate Executives, High Net Worth Individuals, and Family Offices

"BlackCloak's use of industry-leading guidance, concierge support, and automation to deliver cutting-edge Digital Executive Protection is the differentiator that we look for as a firm. We are thrilled to partner with the pioneers in the space." Post this

"Over the past decade, nation-states and cybercriminals have shifted their attention from the well defended walls of corporate environments and investment banks to softer targets that are easier to penetrate. This means that high-net-worth and high-profile individuals, family offices, and corporate executives are increasingly falling prey to bad actors. There has never before been a platform that solves these problems for this clientele - oftentimes pushing the problem back on the individual or their advisor network," said Mark Donnelly, Partner at Baird Capital. "BlackCloak's use of industry-leading guidance, concierge support, and automation to deliver cutting-edge Digital Executive Protection is the differentiator that we look for as a firm. We are thrilled to partner with the pioneers in the space to accelerate the expansion of BlackCloak and its services."

"As our clients and their peers contend with stale and inadequate consumer solutions to the problems they uniquely face, leveraging a technology platform, purpose built for this market is more important than ever," said Dr. Chris Pierson, Founder and CEO of BlackCloak. "With the support of Baird Capital, Blue Heron Capital, TDF Ventures, TechOperators, and DataTribe, BlackCloak is continuing to scale our Digital Executive Protection Platform and to pioneer new advances in the field ensuring our clients receive the highest degree of protection available in the market. The home is the new battleground for cyber and BlackCloak is there to meet the challenge."

BlackCloak's industry-defining approach to Digital Executive Protection continues to set the standard for the personal cybersecurity industry. The company's bespoke solution addresses the shortcomings of outdated, consumer-grade options by delivering an enterprise-grade platform that provides the most robust personal protection available for high-profile individuals at risk of sophisticated attacks.

"Our investment in BlackCloak highlights our excitement for this platform and the team that is reshaping the way the industry thinks about personal cybersecurity," added Gordon Crenshaw, Partner at Blue Heron Capital. "BlackCloak's mission and dedication to protecting those increasingly targeted individuals and their families inspired us, and we couldn't be more excited to support BlackCloak in this next phase of growth."

BlackCloak has become the trusted solution for Fortune 50 companies, the world's largest financial institutions, prominent public officials, and top talent management firms in the entertainment industry. The platform helps shield clients from an increasingly diverse attack vector - ranging from deepfakes and advanced social engineering attacks to cyber-extortion, doxxing, and even physical threats. BlackCloak's growth has been and will continue to be fueled by exciting innovations in the personal cybersecurity space.

