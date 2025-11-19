BlackCloak Ranked 201st Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

"Receiving this distinguished award is a powerful testament to our success and unwavering focus on solving the most urgent problem in modern security," said BlackCloak Founder and CEO Dr. Chris Pierson. Post this

"Receiving this distinguished award is a powerful testament to our success and unwavering focus on solving the most urgent problem in modern security," said Pierson. "Our mission has always centered on protecting the human element – executives, board members, and high-profile individuals – where the corporate perimeter fails. Today, cybercriminals are targeting individuals in their homes and through their families, specifically aiming to steal intellectual property, compromise brand reputation, and destabilize the financial footing of their organizations. Our continuous growth validates that this dedicated, personal approach to digital executive protection is essential in today's threat landscape."

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

