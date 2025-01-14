BlackCloak: Revolutionizing Online Privacy By Adding Enhanced, Continuous Data Removal Actions To Its Digital Executive Protection Platform

We are committed to making the digital lives of our members safer by putting the power to control personal data back in their hands. Post this

The advanced technology, now part of BlackCloak's Digital Executive Protection Platform, scans the internet to uncover where personal data is being collected, stored, and sold to ensure clients' exposure on the internet is as small as possible. The technology, backed by a dedicated team of privacy and cybersecurity experts, then diligently removes that information from data broker databases and other publicly available locations, reducing the risk of misuse.

Data Suppression, including Google Search

The combined strength of the technology with BlackCloak's cybersecurity concierge team, includes not only receiving alert notifications via the BlackCloak app when information has been compromised online but also ensuring that clients can take immediate action to reduce potential damage. Once an alert is received, BlackCloak provides comprehensive support and coverage, including enabling clients to execute a password reset quickly, set up dual-factor authentication, implement encrypted password vaults, and even help clients add a pin to an IRS account, as a few examples.

Google Home Blurring

The BlackCloak mobile app now allows clients to request Google to remove their homes' imagery from its Street View data. Street View provides up-close details of a house that attackers use in real-world extortion emails as part of a social engineering attack targeting executives or their families. By automating the removal of this detailed view from Street View, we are able to reduce clients' digital footprints, providing less information in the public domain for attackers to exploit.

"We are committed to making the digital lives of our members safer by putting the power to control personal data back in their hands," said Matt Covington, VP of Product at BlackCloak. "BlackCloack is special because we not only put an effective, transparent, easy-to-use technology in the hands of our members, we also provide them with a high touch, personal concierge service. Together, we can address the growing challenges of online privacy. We believe everyone has the right to privacy, and we are here to protect that right."

Interested in a demo of our new functionality? Click here to set up a demo.

Media Contact

Mike Sias, BlackCloak, 1 (954) 361-3963, [email protected], blackcloak.io

SOURCE BlackCloak