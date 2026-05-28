BlackCloak Scales Public Sector Initiative With Strategic Hire To Safeguard Government and Federal Leaders

"Having Darrin join the team signifies our unique ability to answer the needs of the market as targeted attacks from global and domestic threat actors against politicians and other public figures in government continue to rise," said Rob Duncan, Chief Revenue Officer at BlackCloak. Post this

The hire comes amid an increase in attacks against public governmental figures, from Capitol Hill to federal departments and judges.

"Having Darrin join the team signifies our unique ability to answer the needs of the market as targeted attacks from global and domestic threat actors against politicians and other public figures in government continue to rise," said Rob Duncan, Chief Revenue Officer at BlackCloak. "Darrin's extensive knowledge of the global threat landscape and understanding of how to navigate this often complex environment will help provide the protection necessary to keep those most highly targeted in government safe."

"Having the full support of this organization and being able to help facilitate this mission that has a real, measurable impact was extremely alluring to me," said Curtis. "I'm excited to apply my knowledge and years of experience into how this ecosystem operates to showcase BlackCloak's DEP Platform, extending enterprise-grade protection to the personal lives of high-profile government officials who routinely find themselves in the crosshairs of sophisticated threats."

Curtis previously led federal and public sector departments at F5, Okta, Menlo Security, and Trend Micro (now TrendAI). At Menlo Security, Curtis oversaw a significant contract with the U.S. Department of Defense, resulting in a full deployment of 3.45 million users. In his various roles, Curtis has built programs from the ground up, and has conducted both overhauls and expansions, displaying the expertise needed as BlackCloak sharpens its focus to safeguard government and public sector leaders.

BlackCloak addresses the security gap that exists in the personal lives of these public figures through four pillars of protection that make up their Digital Executive Protection Platform: Privacy & Identity Defense, AI Threat Protection, Executive Threat Intelligence, and Personal Security Operations. As cybercriminal tactics grow in sophistication, BlackCloak's tech-forward approach keeps pace, ensuring that privacy, personal devices, and home networks remain secure.

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak secures the personal digital lives of corporate executives, board members, high-net-worth individuals, and their families from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform is a full-category solution that delivers a multi-layered security operations approach: 24/7 automated monitoring and threat mitigation for devices. This is paired with expert-led incident response from a US-based SOC. BlackCloak's systems work around the clock to block risks on devices, while specialists provide dedicated support for complex security events. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io.

Media Contact

Beth Trier, BlackCloak, 1 4156018104, [email protected], https://blackcloak.io/

SOURCE BlackCloak