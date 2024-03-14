BlackCloak Secures Gold at the 2024 Globee Awards for Most Innovative Security Service of the Year

BlackCloak is the Cybersecurity Gold Winner in the Most Innovative Security Service of the Year category at the 2024 Globee Awards.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlackCloak, the pioneer in Digital Executive Protection and Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ for high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and corporate executives, today announced its prestigious recognition as the Cybersecurity Gold Winner in the Most Innovative Security Service of the Year category at the 2024 Globee Awards.

The Globee Awards, known for celebrating the achievements of organizations and professionals from across the globe, recognized BlackCloak for its outstanding contributions to the cybersecurity industry. The company continues to make advancements to anticipate and mitigate the evolving threats that its members face in the digital world.

"Naming BlackCloak as the Gold Winner in such a competitive category is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team," said Ingrid Gliottone, Chief Experience Officer of BlackCloak. "We're committed to pioneering solutions that protect the personal cybersecurity of executives, high-net-worth individuals such as celebrities and professional athletes, and each of their families. This award is a recognition of our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in ensuring the reputation, wealth, and physical security of our members remain intact."

BlackCloak's award-winning service was lauded for its unique combination of privacy protection, cybersecurity defense, and proactive threat detection capabilities. Designed to address the complex security needs of high-profile individuals and executives, the service ensures clients are safeguarded against a wide array of digital risks, including malware and ransomware, home network vulnerabilities, privacy and identity theft risks, exposed information on the dark web from data breaches, and other types of targeted attacks such as swatting and doxxing.

As digital threats continue to evolve, BlackCloak's recognition at the 2024 Globee Awards underscores the company's role as a critical defender in the cybersecurity landscape. BlackCloak extends its gratitude to the Globee Awards for this honor and to its members and partners for their trust and support.

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak protects corporate executives and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform is a holistic solution including mobile and desktop apps as well as concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals get peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats coming through executives without having to invade their personal lives. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io, and follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact

Mike Sias, BlackCloak, 1 4087574362, [email protected], www.blackcloak.io

