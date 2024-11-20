BlackCloak Strengthens Commitment to Digital Protection for Executives and High Net Worth Individuals with Tracey Moon's Appointment as CMO

BlackCloak, a leader in Digital Executive Protection and Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™, announces the appointment of Tracey Moon as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With over 25 years of experience in cybersecurity marketing, Moon is set to drive BlackCloak into a new era. Her extensive background includes leadership roles at Cybersixgill, Verodin, and Brillio. As CMO, Moon will develop and implement marketing and branding strategies to enhance client relationships and align product offerings with client needs, reinforcing BlackCloak's commitment to excellence in personal cybersecurity.
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlackCloak, the pioneer in Digital Executive Protection and Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ for corporate executives, high-net-worth individuals, and family offices, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Tracey Moon as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With an impressive track record of over 25 years building global, integrated marketing programs, product marketing, marketing operations, and leadership within the cybersecurity sector, Moon is an exciting addition to the team, set to drive BlackCloak into a new era.
Prior to joining BlackCloak, Tracey Moon held the CMO position at Cybersixgill (now part of Bitsight), a threat intelligence solution helping organizations fight cybercrime by exposing the earliest indication of risk, where she led the entire marketing organization including strategic planning, brand management, pipeline generation, and digital marketing. Prior to her position at Cybersixgill, Moon held CMO roles with cybersecurity organizations, including Verodin, which was later acquired by FireEye and rebranded as Mandiant. Prior to that role, she was CMO at Brillio.
"We are excited to welcome Tracey to our executive team. Her expertise in brand expansion, product marketing, marketing operations, and management, combined with a deep understanding of cybersecurity technologies, positions her uniquely to drive BlackCloak's product market fit and enhance our market presence," said Dr. Chris Pierson, CEO and Founder of BlackCloak. "Her proven track record in brand innovation and her visionary leadership are exactly what BlackCloak needs as we expand our technological frontiers. Tracey will be key in communicating our value more clearly to our audience as we continue to deliver solutions that protect our clients against evolving cyber threats."
In her new role, Moon will oversee the development and implementation of marketing and branding strategies, enhancing the relationship that BlackCloak has with its clients, and ensuring the alignment of product offerings with the needs of our client base. Her appointment is a key part of BlackCloak's ongoing commitment to leadership and excellence in the personal cybersecurity industry.
"As CMO, my mission is to cement BlackCloak's leadership as the pioneer of Digital Executive Protection by leveraging innovative marketing strategies and fostering deeper connections with our clients," said Tracey Moon, BlackCloak's new marketing leader. "I am excited to join a company that identified a gap in cybersecurity protection - the home - and introduced a premium solution and concierge service that protects the digital lives of high-net-worth individuals and corporate executives. Together, we will continue to elevate BlackCloak's presence and deliver unparalleled protection and peace of mind to our clients."
About BlackCloak
BlackCloak protects corporate executives and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform is a holistic solution including mobile and desktop apps as well as concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals get peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats coming through executives without having to invade their personal lives. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io, and follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.
