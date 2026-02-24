BlackCloak Unveils Exclusive BlackCloak "Signature Alliance" Program

"We designed this program to distinguish our partners as proactive, trusted advisors who can secure the 'soft underbelly' of the enterprise – the personal digital lives of its leaders," said Jana Whitcomb, Vice President of Partnerships at BlackCloak. Post this

High-Touch, Exclusive Collaboration: BlackCloak's Signature Alliance is a partnership program for premier advisors, technology leaders, value-added resellers (VARs), and protection specialists to address the corporate-to-personal cybersecurity gap for enterprise executives, board members, and high-profile individuals.

Win-Win Deal Structures: The program features standardized, high-value margin structures and transparent compensation packages to drive mutual growth.

Signature White-Glove Service: BlackCloak's industry-leading product-and-service concierge approach combines with each partner's unique value to deliver excellence and privacy-first protection to enterprise executives, board members, Family Offices, and high-profile individuals.

Frictionless Extension of Partner Value: BlackCloak provides technology and services to Signature Alliance members' clients and enterprise customers, including automated and high-touch full-privacy protection, personal mobile device protection, home network optimization, monitoring, and protection – all supported by a U.S.-based 24/7/365 Security Operations Center (SOC).

BlackCloak, pioneer of Digital Executive Protection (DEP) for corporate executives, boards of directors, and Family Offices, announced today its new Signature Alliance Program to meet growing demand for executive and high-profile individual protection, as cybercriminals continue to successfully target and breach organizations through the personal lives of their employees.

BlackCloak research highlights the harsh reality that as corporate perimeters harden, the high visibility of executives' and high-net-worth individuals' personal digital lives has become the primary soft target for threat actors seeking to cause financial, identity, or reputational harm. Executives are 12x more likely to be targeted than any other employee in an organization. BlackCloak's proprietary data has identified a significant risk to executives and families: 10 out of 10 households have had information exposed on the dark web, and 87% of clients experienced a breach before onboarding with BlackCloak.

BlackCloak is committed to its mission – protecting digital lives. The BlackCloak Signature Alliance is designed to accelerate the adoption of market-leading DEP solutions that wrap around a client's entire digital life – including their homes, families, and personal devices and accounts – without compromising personal privacy or collecting sensitive browsing data. Through this elite program, BlackCloak empowers top private wealth advisors, heads of Family offices, value-added resellers (VARs), technology innovators, law firms, executive protection firms, and financial institutions to offer the comprehensive products and services that only BlackCloak can deliver.

"The Signature Alliance is more than a partnership; it is a commitment to a new standard," said Jana Whitcomb, Vice President of Partnerships at BlackCloak. "We designed this program to distinguish our partners as proactive, trusted advisors who can secure the 'soft underbelly' of the enterprise – the personal digital lives of its leaders. By providing exclusive resources, priority support, and a frictionless onboarding experience, we are enabling our alliance partners to deepen client relationships while securing the individuals most targeted by advanced threats."

Tailored Support for Enterprise Partners and Advisors to High-Net-Worth Clients

The Signature Alliance offers specialized benefits tailored to the unique needs of two distinct partner categories:

For Enterprise Partners:

Signature Alliance members gain a strategic edge through short sales cycles and the ability to offer holistic personal cybersecurity for executives and their families, without requiring internal technical training. Because BlackCloak manages all client onboarding and SOC requirements, partners can scale their offerings without operational overhead.

For Private Client and Wealth Advisory Services:

The program provides advisory teams with the tools to address a clear and growing need among high-net-worth individuals. Alliance members can track and monitor program success through the Signature Alliance portal, ensuring they remain ahead of the latest cyber trends affecting their clients' personal and financial security.

The Signature Alliance Portal

The BlackCloak Signature Alliance Program is built on a promise to partner members to provide the tools, support, and impactful joint activities that will drive revenue and build repeatable business. A crucial aspect of the program is the Signature Alliance portal that provides a seamless, smooth experience and on-demand access to:

Quick Start Guides and Sales Enablement: Professional pitch decks designed to drive sales and accelerate revenue growth.

Accelerate Revenue through Training and Education: Comprehensive training resources to keep team members up to date on the shifting digital threat landscape, including in-person and virtual webinars and advisor education sessions.

Co-branding and Content Library: A robust collection of the latest content, co-branded assets, and marketing materials to share with clients and prospects.

Deal Registration and Transparent Tracking: Ability to submit deal registrations, track activity, and access resources.

For more information about the BlackCloak Signature Alliance Partner Program, visit https://blackcloak.io/partners/.

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak protects corporate executives, board members, high-profile individuals and their families from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy Platform is a comprehensive solution that includes mobile and desktop apps, as well as concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals gain complete peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats from executives without invading their personal lives. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Beth Trier, BlackCloak, 1 4156018104, [email protected], https://blackcloak.io/

SOURCE BlackCloak