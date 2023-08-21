BlackCloak Wins 2023 SC Media Award for Best Emerging Technology of the Year

Winning the 2023 SC Media Best Emerging Technology Award is not only a validation of our technology but a testament to our team's dedication to staying ahead of cyber threats and the relationship we have with members. Tweet this

The Founder and CEO of BlackCloak, Dr. Chris Pierson, shared his thoughts on this momentous achievement: "Winning the 2023 SC Media Best Emerging Technology Award is not only a validation of our technology but a testament to our team's dedication to staying ahead of cyber threats and the relationship we have with members. As adversaries evolve their tactics, we evolve our approach. BlackCloak's mission has always been to protect what matters most, and this award reinforces that commitment. We're not just building a product; we're shaping the future of personal cybersecurity and giving our members peace of mind."

"We are proud to see BlackCloak's relentless pursuit to safeguard the personal cybersecurity of their members recognized by SC Media as the Best Emerging Technology of the Year," said John Funge, Board Member, DataTribe. "2022 and 2023 have seen a marked increase in cybercriminals targeting executives and individuals in their homes. The team's dedication, innovation, and profound impact in the personal cybersecurity space are evident in this award and further validates their vision for Digital Executive Protection."

As more organizations recognize the need for this level of protection, BlackCloak is firmly positioned as the Pioneer of Personal Cybersecurity™. The dedicated customer success team ensures prompt responses and support, reflecting the company's commitment to excellence.

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak protects corporate executives and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform is a holistic solution including mobile and desktop apps as well as concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals get peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats coming through executives without having to invade their personal lives. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io, and follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact

