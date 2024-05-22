BlackCloak Wins 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Best Cybersecurity Startup

BlackCloak wins the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Award for pioneering Digital Executive Protection and Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy for high-profile individuals and families.

ORLANDO, Fla., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlackCloak, the pioneer in Digital Executive Protection and Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ for corporate executives, board members, and high-net-worth individuals, is proud to announce it is the recipient of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Best Cybersecurity Startup.

By creating the Digital Executive Protection market segment to protect high-net-worth individuals and top corporate executives from targeted cyber attacks and privacy breaches, BlackCloak has established itself as the Pioneer of Personal Cybersecurity™. The company's holistic concierge approach combines robust cybersecurity solutions with privacy protection, defining the industry standard in Digital Executive Protection.

BlackCloak provides a Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform designed to protect the digital private lives of high profile individuals and their families. As cybercriminals shift their focus from corporate systems to personal targets, BlackCloak ensures that all personal digital devices, home networks, and private information are secured against potential threats.

Dr. Chris Pierson, CEO and Founder of BlackCloak, expressed his gratitude and vision following the announcement: "We are thrilled to receive this award, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. Our commitment to protecting our members with cutting-edge technology and expert guidance is stronger than ever. As cyber threats continue to evolve, so will BlackCloak. We remain dedicated to advancing our technologies and services to meet the growing needs of our clients."

"We congratulate BlackCloak on being recognized as an award winner in the Best Cybersecurity Startup category of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. With over 600 entries across more than 300 categories, the awards are highly competitive. Your achievement reflects outstanding commitment to the core principles of excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the Information Security Community on LinkedIn.

BlackCloak's bespoke services include privacy protection, protected devices, home protection, concierge service, holistic cybersecurity, and protection against identity theft. The company's round-the-clock concierge service ensures that clients receive immediate assistance whenever needed, reflecting its commitment to excellence and client satisfaction.

With this award, BlackCloak reaffirms its commitment to providing unparalleled personal cybersecurity and privacy services, empowering clients to navigate the digital world securely and confidently. The recognition highlights BlackCloak's impact in the industry and reinforces its position as a leader in the personal cybersecurity community.

