BlackCloak Wins 2025 Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Organizational Excellence

"The volume and complexity of threats facing organizations today is growing by the minute," said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. "The winners of this year's Fortress Cybersecurity Awards are not only keeping up – they're setting the pace. We're proud to honor BlackCloak for building systems and solutions that make us all more secure."

BlackCloak was recognized for its comprehensive Digital Executive Protection Platform and services, designed to safeguard executives and their families from online threats across every facet of their connected worlds — from smart devices and online accounts to home networks. Services include data broker removal, sophisticated privacy protections, and monitoring and safeguarding their devices, home networks, and smart home technology. Its bespoke solutions and around-the-clock expert care deliver peace of mind to clients in knowing their family, identity, reputation, and finances are secured.

"We're incredibly honored to receive this distinguished award for our Digital Executive Protection Platform. It's a powerful affirmation of our dedication to providing unparalleled cybersecurity and privacy expertise to our clients," said Ingrid Gliottone, Chief Experience Officer for BlackCloak. "Our mission is to empower organizations to shield their executives' personal digital lives and give high-profile and high-net-worth individuals and their families reassurance that they are protected. This recognition underscores the vital impact of our 24/7 white-glove concierge security services in safeguarding them from evolving online threats."

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak protects corporate executives and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform is a holistic solution that includes mobile and desktop apps and concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals gain complete peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats from executives without invading their personal lives. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives with real-world experience. The organization's proprietary scoring system measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards companies whose achievements are significant and measurable.

