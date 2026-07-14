BlackCloak's Hazel Cerra Named A Women In Security Award Winner by Security Magazine

"Hazel's career and her impact on the industry reflect her mission and purpose: anticipate risk before it materializes, protect the vulnerable, and elevate security from a reactive function to a strategic leadership discipline," said Jana Whitcomb, Vice President of Partnerships for BlackCloak. Post this

As a U.S. Secret Service Special Agent, Cerra has devoted more than 25 years to protecting people, institutions, and national security interests at the highest levels of government. In her work with the Secret Service, she built a distinguished career leading complex cyber fraud criminal investigations, conducting protective operations for global leaders, and advancing initiatives that strengthened the security profession. Today, she brings that elite presidential protection methodology mindset to the private sector at BlackCloak, translating presidential-level security strategies into Digital Executive Protection and fraud prevention for at-risk individuals and families.

"Hazel's career and her impact on the industry reflect her mission and purpose: anticipate risk before it materializes, protect the vulnerable, and elevate security from a reactive function to a strategic leadership discipline," said Jana Whitcomb, Vice President of Partnerships for BlackCloak. "Since joining BlackCloak, Hazel has successfully drawn parallels between safeguarding the President of the United States and protecting an organization's key executives, helping companies and security leaders understand the value of safeguarding the human attack surface. We are immensely proud of her accomplishments and are thrilled to see her recognized by such a prestigious award."

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak secures the personal digital lives of corporate executives, board members, high-net-worth individuals, and their families from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Digital Executive Protection Platform is a full-category solution backed by expert concierge support and incident response from a US-based SOC team. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io.

Media Contact

Beth Trier

Trier & Co. for BlackCloak

[email protected]

Media Contact

Beth Trier, Trier & Co. for BlackCloak, 1 407.232.9401, [email protected], blackcloak.io

SOURCE BlackCloak