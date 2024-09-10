Blackcore® Technologies Expands its ICON Range of Overclocked Servers for Electronic Trading

With access to the latest Intel Workstation CPUs, the two new servers allow customers to scale performance applications

BRISTOL, England, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blackcore® Technologies, a leading manufacturer of high-performance, reliable, overclocked servers, today announced it is expanding its current range of ICON overclocked servers with access to the latest Intel Workstation processors, the Intel® Xeon® w7-2595X and Intel® Xeon®w9-3595X processors. The range carries the exceptional tuning and performance enhancements, as well as enterprise features that clients have come to expect of Blackcore® servers, including the industry-leading "SPR-M" and "SPR-X" products.

The ICON range is unveiling two new products with increased core counts – the ICON 3100-SM+, which utilizes the Intel® Xeon® w7-2595X processors, raises the existing "SPR-M" product from 24 cores to 26 cores, and the ICON 3100-SX+, which utilizes the Intel® Xeon®w9-3595X processors and raises the amount of cores in the existing "SPR-X" product from 56 to 60.

"We are extremely excited to improve upon our ICON server range with the latest technology from Intel," said James Lupton, Chief Technology Officer of Blackcore® Technologies. "Bringing technological improvements to already highly regarded products like the SPR-M and SPR-X are always a welcome success. Particularly in the case of the 3100-SX+ where we've been able to increase the core count without reducing the all-core clock frequency. Once again, we are providing our electronic trading clients with more strategic hardware options to accelerate their trading strategies."

The ICON 3100-SM+ and the ICON 3100-SX+ are available now. For more information on the ICON servers and Blackcore® Technologies, visit blackcoretech.com.

About Blackcore® Technologies

Blackcore® Technologies designs high-speed reliable servers built to address the diverse and demanding needs of the financial trading industry. We continuously innovate, build, validate, and deliver reliable production-ready solutions with leading-edge technologies backed up by the suite of services expected by electronic trading institutions. Visit blackcoretech.com or follow us on LinkedIn to stay apprised of the latest with Blackcore®.

Media Contact

5WPR, Blackcore® Technologies, 1 212-999-5585, [email protected]

SOURCE Blackcore® Technologies