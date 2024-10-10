Blackcore® Technologies Launches ACE Range of Overclocked Servers Built on AMD CPUs

The new products bring clients more hardware options for electronic trading deployments

BRISTOL, England, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blackcore® Technologies, a leading manufacturer of high-performance, reliable, overclocked servers, today announced it is diversifying its growing range of products with the launch of the Blackcore® Technologies ACE Series, a new set of overclocked servers built upon AMD unlocked, overclockable CPU SKUs. The range carries the exceptional tuning and performance enhancements, as well as enterprise features that clients have come to expect of Blackcore® servers, including built-in liquid cooling technology and a focus on low latency.

The ACE range is initially debuting with two product families – ACE 3100-TX, which features the AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO 7995WX CPU, and ACE 3100-RZ, featuring the AMD Ryzen™ 9950X CPU.

"We are extremely excited to launch this new range built on AMD CPUs," said James Lupton, Chief Technology Officer of Blackcore® Technologies. "When creating anything new, our team evaluates and implements potential products and features based on the feedback of our clients and our deep expertise in the needs of the electronic trading market. The development of the ACE range was no different. The team and I are very proud to launch this new range, which will ultimately enhance our client's trading strategy hardware choices and lead to less reliance on a single technology stack."

The ACE 3100-TX features an incredibly high 96 cores on a single CPU, which Blackcore® has tuned for high-frequency all-core workloads. This creates an impressively high-performing, high-density server with massive amounts of CPU cache. This is the highest single-socket core count available in the market today and is the only product overclocking this CPU specifically for the finance industry.

The ACE 3100-RZ is a 16-core system aimed at low-core count workloads, it provides another choice for workloads where high-performance and small-core counts bring a performance advantage.

"AMD continues to innovate with our "Zen 4" AMD Ryzen Threadripper processors and "Zen 4/5" Ryzen CPUs and when combined with AMD Solarflare™ NIC cards we provide leadership low latency and power efficient solutions to financial services customers worldwide," said Alastair Richardson, global director, Business Development, AMD. "We are thrilled to work with Blackcore on their new ACE range providing server grade overclocked AMD solutions to financial firms seeking to address the challenges of higher density, lower latency trading at low power."

The ACE 3100-TX and ACE 3100-RZ ranges will launch this winter, in Q4-2024. For performance metrics and early access information, contact your account representative. Check the Blackcore Technologies website for future updates, blackcoretech.com.

