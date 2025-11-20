Blackhat Distillery Announces Galletoo

A Bold New Premium Coffee liqueur, proceeds benefit a nonprofit supporting rural Ethiopian and Kenyan communities

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blackhat Distillery, home to one of the most advanced privately owned stills in the western U.S. and a leader in award-winning spirits and private labeling, is proud to introduce its latest release: Galletoo, a rich, aromatic coffee liqueur created in to support the nonprofit organization Lalmba. In a unique blend of craft and cause, Galletoo is designed to give back as Blackhat will donate a portion of proceeds from Galletoo sales to Lalmba to support rural communities in Ethiopia and Kenya.

Crafted entirely within Blackhat Distillery's newly renovated $10 million facility, Galletoo is a spirit with soul. Made using all-natural ingredients and featuring the finest coffee beans sourced directly from Ethiopia – the birthplace of coffee – and Kenya, this 64-proof liqueur is designed for discerning coffee enthusiasts and craft spirit lovers alike. It's a world-class coffee liqueur where a rich blend of dark-roasted beans from Ethiopia and Kenya meets Madagascar vanilla beans and 100% wheat vodka to deliver a robust flavor with notes of chocolate and bright acidity that unfolds on the palate.

"When we decided to match the robust coffees of Africa with a delicious spirit to help fund Lalmba's mission, partnering with the elite team at Blackhat Distillery was an easy choice," said Rob Andzik, a longtime volunteer with Lalmba. "Galletoo is the result of Blackhat's world-class craftsmanship and a shared vision: to create something as bold and purposeful as Lalmba's work in Africa. Every sip reflects that commitment – to quality, to heart, and to lasting impact."

Galletoo joins Blackhat's growing private label portfolio, which includes brands such as Lebowski's Kool-Luah, Robb's Red Rumm, and Tanto Vodka. This launch also follows the success of the launch of Duelers Midnight and American Agave Spirit, the company's first barrel-strength agave spirit released in Spring 2025. Bottled at 110 proof and aged in French oak and used bourbon barrels, Duelers Midnight delivers a bold profile with notes of caramel, charred oak, and imported agave.

All of Blackhat's spirits, including Galletoo, are produced in its cutting-edge distillery in Colorado Springs, featuring a 1,000-gallon hybrid pot still and a high-capacity bottling line capable of producing 600 bottles per hour (up to 1,100 cases per day). These innovations have positioned Blackhat for both national and international expansion.

"Our goal at Blackhat Distillery is to craft the finest spirits in the United States," said Joe Koscove, Owner of Blackhat Distillery. "With the most capable privately owned still in the Mountain West and beyond, we're not only developing our own award-winning spirits but helping other organizations bring their visions to life. We anticipate 10X growth in our private label program by the end of 2026."

To learn more about Blackhat Distillery and explore its expanding line of handcrafted spirits, visit: https://blackhatdistillery.com

