Blackhat Distillery Unveils Golden Hearth Cinnamon Pineapple Rum, the First-Ever Branded Cinnamon Pineapple Rum

A first-of-its-kind flavored rum blends tropical pineapple, smooth vanilla, and warming cinnamon spice into a versatile spirit crafted for cocktails, celebrations, and year-round sipping

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blackhat Distillery, home to one of the most advanced privately owned stills in the western U.S. and a leader in award-winning spirits and private labeling, proudly announces the launch of Golden Hearth Cinnamon Pineapple Rum, an original spirit that introduces a completely new flavor category to the rum market as the first-ever branded cinnamon pineapple rum.

Golden Hearth combines tropical fruit character with warming spice to create rum designed for year-round enjoyment. The spirit delivers a welcoming cinnamon aroma followed by a rich palate of pineapple and vanilla, balancing sweetness, warmth, and versatility in every pour.

"Golden Hearth was created to capture the feeling of comfort and celebration," said Kyle Bonasso, Head Distiller, Blackhat Distillery. "We wanted to build something entirely unique, a rum that feels just as at home in a beachside Tiki cocktail as it does beside a fire in a mug of hot cider."

At 50 proof, Golden Hearth offers an approachable profile that mixes effortlessly into cocktails while remaining smooth enough to enjoy neat. Its flavor-forward character makes it ideal for tropical cocktails, seasonal drinks, creative mixology, or an easy sipping experience over ice.

Whether served chilled, stirred into a favorite beverage, or enjoyed on its own, Golden Hearth delivers a distinctive experience unlike anything currently available in the rum category.

About Blackhat Distillery: Based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Blackhat Distillery blends time-honored distilling traditions with bold, modern innovation to create spirits defined by precision, character, and originality. At the heart of its portfolio is the Duelers line of American agave spirits, an inventive reimagining of agave through an American lens. These expressions balance natural earthiness with refined, contemporary flavor profiles crafted for those who appreciate depth and luxury craftsmanship. All manufacturing is powered within Blackhat Distillery, a world-class, $10 million facility designed for exceptional quality at scale. This state-of-the-art manufacturing operation ensures complete control over every stage of the distilling process while supporting both Blackhat's in-house brands and partner productions.

Founded in 2019 and housed in Colorado Springs' historic Alexander Building, Blackhat also offers one of the nation's most comprehensive private labeling programs. From concept development and formulation to final bottling, the team provides the expertise and flexibility needed to bring distinctive spirits to market with confidence. Guests are invited to experience Blackhat firsthand in its tasting room, where craft, atmosphere, and community come together. For more information: https://blackhatdistillery.com/

Media Contact

Joshua Steinfeld, Steinfeld Consulting, 1 339-225-1581, [email protected]

SOURCE Blackhat Distillery