As freeze-thaw cycles crack traditional epoxy garage floors across Wisconsin, more homeowners are turning to polyurea floor coatings for surfaces built to handle extreme temperature swings. BlackHawk Garage Door has become one of the top-rated providers in Baldwin, meeting that demand as the region heads into another harsh winter.

BALDWIN, Wis., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Polyurea floor coating outlasts traditional epoxy under exactly the conditions Wisconsin winters create, and that performance gap is influencing how Baldwin homeowners think about their garage floors this fall. Family-owned garage services provider BlackHawk Garage Door is fielding a rise in requests from local homeowners looking to replace cracked and delaminating epoxy floors before the cold returns.

Why Are Wisconsin Homeowners Moving Away From Epoxy Garage Floors?

Nationally, the same trend is playing out at scale, with the U.S. polyurea coating market expanding at an 8.0% compound annual rate through 2033 as cold-climate regions abandon rigid epoxy in favor of it. The rigidity is the root issue, since epoxy has little give against Wisconsin's swings between subzero winters and 90-degree summers, and road salt tracked in from winter driving accelerates the chipping and lifting that follows.

By contrast, polyurea remains flexible enough to expand and contract with the seasons without breaking down. That durability directly addresses a common frustration among homeowners, which is a high-maintenance garage floor that keeps cracking no matter how many times it gets patched.

What Should Baldwin Homeowners Look for in a Coating Provider?

Finding a reputable local contractor matters as much as the material itself, since improper installation undermines even the best coating. Homeowners evaluating options in the area typically weigh a handful of factors before committing:

Warranty coverage: BlackHawk backs residential installations with a 15-year warranty on its polyurea coatings, which gives homeowners lasting assurance that the investment will hold up.

Turnaround time: Floors are walkable within 12 hours and ready for vehicle traffic within 24 hours, so households only lose a day, not a week.

Technician experience: Many of BlackHawk's technicians bring over a decade of hands-on experience to every installation.

Transparent pricing: Competitive, straightforward quotes help homeowners avoid surprise costs mid-project.

BlackHawk's reputation rests on family-owned, honesty-first service. When a garage door or floor coating needs work, technicians recommend a repair over a sales-driven replacement whenever that is the better outcome for the homeowner. That same standard carries into how the company approaches floor-coating work.

With autumn underway, installation calendars across western Wisconsin are filling quickly. Scheduling now gives the polyurea floor coating time to cure properly and ensures the floor is ready well before the season's first hard freeze.

About BlackHawk Garage Door

BlackHawk Garage Door is a family-owned company serving Baldwin, Wisconsin, and the surrounding region with garage door repair, installation and floor coating services. Its technicians average over 10 years in the trade, and the company has built a local reputation for dependable, thorough work and honest pricing.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, BlackHawk Garage Door, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.blackhawkgaragedoor.com/

SOURCE BlackHawk Garage Door