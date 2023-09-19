BlackLabel KW Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Acclaimed real estate agency BlackLabel KW accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. BlackLabel KW is one of the exclusive agencies representing the luxury real estate market in Philadelphia, PA.
PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From the beginning, BlackLabel prided itself on becoming the gold standard for clients with high-end properties from Philadelphia to the Main Line, New Hope, and NYC. What others consider "above and beyond" is where they begin. BlackLabel's vision is to become a nationally recognized brand, with a planned expansion into Miami. BlackLabel has listed some of the most luxurious and coveted properties in Philadelphia and has become the go-to source for the whos-who in the market, having secured places for celebrities such as Jay-Z, Beyonce, and Adam Sandler during their stays in Philadelphia. High-profile clients sports, entertainment, and A-lister celebrities, as well as CEOs, turn to BlackLabel for the most efficient and discreet sale purchase of exceptional residences on and off-market.
