BlackPearl Technology Introduces the Zephyr: The Ultimate Wireless Instrument Gauge for Unrivaled Flexibility and Seamless Connectivity

11 Sensors-in-1: Zephyr integrates (2) onboard sensors—a temperature sensor and IMU with an accelerometer—and supports (9) external, hardware-configurable sensor inputs including 4-20mA sensors, voltage input sensors, strain gauge sensors, thermocouples, and more.

Comprehensive Wireless Connectivity: The Zephyr supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), 900MHz Mesh Networking, and LoRaWAN for seamless integration with any network or existing system.

Ultra Low-Power: With an ultra-low-power design, the Zephyr can run on battery power for up to 3 years, making it ideal for remote and long-term monitoring applications.

Secure Data Management: The Zephyr comes standard with encryption technology to secure data and onboard storage and ensure confidentiality.

Rugged and Reliable: Housed in a Class 1 Division 1, explosion-proof enclosure, the Zephyr is built to thrive in harsh industrial environments.

Extensive Protocol Support: The Zephyr supports most machine-to-machine communication protocols for easy integration with existing systems and infrastructure.

Ready Availability: The Zephyr is proudly made in North America resulting in quick delivery and high-quality craftsmanship.

"The Zephyr embodies a revolution in industrial wireless data acquisition," said David Smith, Co-Founder & VP of Innovation at BlackPearl Technology, Inc. "With its all-in-one design, ultra-low-power consumption, and robust connectivity options, the Zephyr is the ultimate solution for industrial businesses seeking uninterrupted data integration and reliable performance. This launch sets a new standard for operational efficiency and safety in hazardous environments."

This announcement follows closely on the heels of BlackPearl's latest innovation launch—BlackDAQ, a modular, all-in-one data acquisition system engineered for the harshest industrial environments. Introduced with features like expansive connectivity options, rugged industrial design, and advanced data processing capabilities, BlackDAQ complements the Zephyr by providing a flexible and comprehensive solution for seamless data acquisition, processing, and transfer.

About BlackPearl Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, BlackPearl Technology is a leading provider of innovative IIoT solutions for industries worldwide. Specializing in engineering, manufacturing, and client services, the BlackPearl ecosystem supports the entire product design and development lifecycle from conception to full-scale manufacturing.

The BlackPearl team of skilled electrical, mechanical, software, and firmware engineers is dedicated to bringing innovative ideas to life. By leveraging the latest technology, BlackPearl develops reliable solutions that solve problems and enhance operational processes. All design and development work is conducted in North America.

