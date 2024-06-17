BlackPearl Technology Unveils BlackDAQ: A Robust, High-Speed Data Acquisition Solution Engineered for the Harshest Environments

"BlackDAQ: an unprecedented leap in industrial data acquisition. Rugged design, advanced features for reliability and efficiency. BlackDAQ Control adds high-current relay channels for asset control, driving innovation and excellence." - Misti Jeter, BlackPearl Post this

Key Features and Benefits:

BlackDAQ

Modular, All-in-One System: BlackDAQ combines best-in-class components and capabilities and eliminates the need for disparate solutions.

Expansive Connectivity: Featuring a range of connectivity options, including 12 x 4-20mA inputs, 24 x 3.3V digital I/O, SPI, I2C, and serial interfaces, BlackDAQ ensures compatibility with any sensor or device.

Comprehensive Communication Protocols: Experience seamless connectivity and integration with diverse networks and protocols, including gigabit Ethernet, WiFi, Bluetooth, cellular, 900 MHz point-to-point communication, and LoRaWAN.

Rugged Industrial Design: Built to withstand harsh environments, BlackDAQ is industrial-rated for temperatures ranging from -40°C to 85°C and is available with optional C1D1-certified, explosion-proof housing. An integrated battery backup and supervisor ICs ensure continued operation through brownouts and power interruptions.

Advanced Features: Equipped with onboard processing, embedded Linux OS, up to 256GB local storage, additional MicroSD and USB expansion ports, integrated battery and charger, 3D IMU, temperature sensor, power management IC, hardware encryption, and touchscreen display interfaces, BlackDAQ offers advanced functionality for comprehensive data acquisition.

Optional White Labeling: Customize BlackDAQ with your company's branding for seamless integration into your product ecosystem.

BlackDAQ Control

Enhanced Control Capabilities: In addition to all the features of BlackDAQ, BlackDAQ Control includes 8 (up to 24) additional independent relay channels for high-current capacity asset control.

Versatile Relay Options: BlackDAQ Control supports 30VDC/250VAC 10A relays for flexible and reliable control in challenging industrial applications.

As the next-generation, no-compromise solution for industrial data acquisition, processing, and transfer, BlackDAQ is yet another testament to BlackPearl Technology's commitment to innovation. Recognizing the growing need for advanced and cost-effective data acquisition solutions, they proudly offer customized options to tailor this system to the specialized functionality of companies in all industries.

"BlackDAQ represents an unprecedented leap forward in industrial data acquisition. Its rugged design, advanced features, and customizability offer businesses the most reliable and efficient solution on the market. With the addition of BlackDAQ Control, we've expanded its capabilities to include high-current relay channels, providing a comprehensive tool for both data acquisition and asset control. This combination empowers companies to drive innovation and operational excellence," said Misti Jeter, President and Co-Founder of BlackPearl Technology, Inc.

For more information and specifications, or to download the data sheet, please visit www.BlackPearlTechnology.com.

About BlackPearl Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, BlackPearl Technology is a leading provider of innovative IIoT solutions for industries worldwide. Specializing in engineering, manufacturing, and client services, the BlackPearl ecosystem supports the entire product design and development lifecycle from conception to full-scale manufacturing.

The BlackPearl team of skilled electrical, mechanical, software, and firmware engineers is dedicated to bringing innovative ideas to life. By leveraging the latest technology, BlackPearl develops reliable solutions that solve problems and enhance operational processes. All design and development work is conducted in North America.

For more information, visit http://www.blackpearltechnology.com.

