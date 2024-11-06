BlackPearl Technology Unveils the Beacon: The Next-Generation Micro Power-Over-Ethernet Edge Gateway for Unmatched Data Aggregation and Connectivity

"The Beacon represents a quantum leap in edge gateway technology. By combining it with our Zephyr wireless gauge, we've created something truly revolutionary in the industrial IoT space," said David Smith, Co-Founder & VP of Innovation at BlackPearl Technology, Inc. Post this

Powered by the Interceptor: Embedded Linux platform for customizable edge software and processing.

Advanced LoRaWAN: Built-in concentrator with 15-mile range; network gateway and join server for isolated nodes - eliminates need for external gateway

Massive Aggregation: Collects data from thousands of sensors via WiFi, Bluetooth, and LoRaWAN - can support up to 200 Zephyrs

Versatile Connectivity: Bi-directional communication; bridges wireless to wired systems; supports Modbus TCP/IP, RS-485, and MQTT

Robust Security: Implements SSL/TLS support for secure data transmission and encrypted storage

User-Friendly Management: Features an embedded web server for easy configuration and updates

Cloud Integration: Enables seamless compatibility with partner and private cloud platforms, supporting cloud-based device management for OTA diagnostics and configuration.

Flexible Deployment: Adapts to both greenfield (new sensors) and brownfield (existing) systems, operating seamlessly in isolated environments without cloud connectivity.

Industrial-Grade: Operates from -40°C to 85°C, comes in a Class 2, Division 2 enclosure (other enclosures available upon request)

Edge Processing: Runs almost any edge application, processes data locally, and transmits only critical information

Availability: Readily available and made in North America

"The Beacon represents a quantum leap in edge gateway technology. By combining it with our Zephyr wireless instrument gauge, we've created something truly revolutionary in the industrial IoT space. You have the Zephyr, which can support up to eleven different sensors in one explosion-proof package, communicating with a micro-sized PoE gateway that can handle up to 200 Zephyrs across a 15-mile range. This isn't just another data collection system – it's a complete edge-to-edge solution that can transform how industries handle remote monitoring," said David Smith, Co-Founder and VP of Innovation at BlackPearl Technology.

"What makes this combination so powerful is its versatility and intelligence at the edge. The Beacon processes data locally and sends only what's critical, while seamlessly bridging wireless infrastructure to wired backends. Whether you're monitoring wellheads in the Permian Basin, managing agricultural operations across thousands of acres, or overseeing critical refinery equipment, this system adapts to your needs. And with its industrial-grade design operating from -40°C to 85°C and its ability to work in isolated environments without cloud connectivity, it's built for the real world, not just the ideal world. This is the future of industrial monitoring, and it's available today."

This launch follows the recent introduction of BlackPearl's Zephyr wireless instrument gauge, and Data Nebula, their IIoT cloud data platform. Together, this trio redefines industrial data management, setting a new standard for IIoT solutions with advanced data aggregation, robust processing power, and versatile connectivity options.

For more information and specifications, or to download the data sheet, please visit www.BlackPearlTechnology.com.

About BlackPearl Technology, Inc.:

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, BlackPearl Technology is a leading provider of innovative IIoT solutions for industries worldwide. Specializing in engineering, manufacturing, and client services, the BlackPearl ecosystem supports the entire product design and development lifecycle from conception to full-scale manufacturing.

The BlackPearl team of skilled electrical, mechanical, software, and firmware engineers is dedicated to bringing innovative ideas to life. By leveraging the latest technology, BlackPearl develops reliable solutions that solve problems and enhance operational processes. All design and development work is conducted in North America.

