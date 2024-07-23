BlackPearl Technology's Zephyr Wins 2024 IoT Evolution Product of the Year, Completing Revolutionary Suite of Industrial Data Acquisition Solutions

"We're honored to have Zephyr recognized as a paramount innovation in the Industrial Internet of Things. This award emphasizes the impact of our solutions purpose-built for industrial data acquisition." - Nicholas Smith, Innovation Director, BlackPearl Technology Post this

The Zephyr is an ultra-low-power, Class 1 Division 1, 11 sensors-in-1 wireless instrument gauge that has redefined the boundaries of data acquisition in diverse industrial applications, such as pipeline monitoring, gas detection, refineries, and chemical plants. Its integrated battery lasts up to three years, depending on the sample rate, making it ideal for remote or hard-to-reach locations. With integrated encryption technology, secure onboard storage, and comprehensive wireless connectivity options, the Zephyr facilitates safe, all-encompassing, worry-free industrial equipment monitoring.

"We are deeply honored to have the Zephyr recognized as a paramount innovation in the evolution of the Industrial Internet of Things," said Nicholas Smith, Director of Innovation at BlackPearl Technology. "This award emphasizes the power and impact of our hardware and software solutions purpose-built for industrial data acquisition."

Within the past 90 days, BlackPearl has officially launched a trio of data acquisition and management solutions to revolutionize industrial data management. In addition to the Zephyr, the other products include:

BlackDAQ: A high-speed, all-in-one data acquisition system designed for harsh industrial environments.

Data Nebula CORE and CLOUD: A secure enterprise IIoT cloud data platform that enables real-time remote equipment monitoring and asset control, complete historical tracking of SBOM, and encrypted and secure over-the-air (OTA) updates. This platform meets SEC and Federal Cybersecurity regulations and helps your company keep pace with evolving regulatory guidelines.

These products, including the Zephyr, work seamlessly together or independently with other third-party devices. Designed for easy integration into existing IoT setups, this trio elevates industrial data management to unprecedented levels. The Zephyr, BlackDAQ, and Data Nebula are available for white labeling to bring this next-generation IIoT ecosystem to diverse markets.

BlackPearl Technology's history of relentless innovation continues to set new standards in the industry. Last year, BlackPearl also won the IoT Evolution Product of the Year for the Interceptor, a line of modular, IIoT edge devices that solve complex technical challenges across industries.

About BlackPearl Technology, Inc. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, BlackPearl Technology is a leading provider of innovative IIoT solutions for industries worldwide. Specializing in engineering, manufacturing, and client services, the BlackPearl ecosystem supports the entire product design and development lifecycle from conception to full-scale manufacturing.

The BlackPearl team of skilled electrical, mechanical, software, and firmware engineers is dedicated to bringing innovative ideas to life. By leveraging the latest technology, BlackPearl develops reliable solutions that solve problems and enhance operational processes. All design and development work is conducted in North America.

