BlackRock Partners with inCadense Across Latin America and Offshore Wealth Channels

"By combining BlackRock's investment capabilities with inCadense's managed account and UMA infrastructure, we aim to support firms and advisors serving eligible clients with consistent, scalable portfolios across multiple custodians and currencies." said Francisco Rosemberg, M.D., BlackRock. Post this

Wealth management globally continues to evolve toward more fiduciary, client-aligned advisory models, with increased emphasis on transparency, consistency, and long-term outcomes for institutional, professional, and sophisticated investors. Advisors and investors increasingly expect clarity around fees, efficient portfolio implementation, and operating frameworks that can scale across investment solutions and platforms. UMA and SMA technology such as iTAMP supports these expectations by enabling efficient multi-asset portfolio construction, portfolio oversight, and structured implementation processes across asset classes and currencies.

By addressing longstanding technology gaps in these markets, the partnership helps reduce operational barriers that have historically constrained the adoption of fee-based advisory models for eligible investors. Advisors who previously lacked access to institutional-grade infrastructure can now more easily transition eligible clients toward outcome-oriented, fee-based solutions supported by a unified operating framework.

This initiative underscores BlackRock's commitment to supporting advisors as they evolve from transactional models toward scalable, long-term client advice for appropriate investor segments, enabled by modern technology, simplified portfolio delivery, and enhanced client experiences.

"Wealth managers across Latin America and Offshore markets are accelerating the move to fee-based advice incorporating a broad range of solutions, including ETFs, mutual funds, SMAs, and alternative strategies, where appropriate," said Francisco Rosemberg, Managing Director and Head of the Wealth and Family Capital business for Latin America at BlackRock. "By combining BlackRock's investment capabilities with inCadense's managed account and UMA infrastructure, we aim to support firms and advisors serving eligible clients with consistent, scalable portfolios across multiple custodians and currencies."

"Our partnership with BlackRock represents an important step in expanding access to institutional-grade managed account capabilities across Latin America and Offshore wealth markets for eligible participants," said A.J. Harper, Managing Partner and Co-Founder at inCadense. "International advisors are increasingly moving toward portfolio-led, fee-based models, yet many remain constrained by fragmented infrastructure. Through iTAMP integration, this collaboration supports the delivery of BlackRock investment strategies via a unified platform designed for multi-currency, multi-custody, and multi-jurisdiction implementation for professional and sophisticated investors."

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a provider of financial technology, BlackRock supports investors and institutions in building long-term savings and investment solutions across global markets. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate

About inCadense

inCadense provides technology and services that support asset and wealth managers in designing and delivering managed-account solutions for international investors. Its digital iTAMP platform supports the implementation of SMAs, UMAs, and model portfolios through an integrated architecture. Through open architecture and connectivity across custodians, asset classes, and jurisdictions, inCadense supports efficient delivery of managed-account solutions for eligible investor segments.

For more information, please visit www.incadense.com.

Disclaimer

This communication is intended solely for offshore institutional, professional, or sophisticated clients and is not directed to the general public. The partnership between BlackRock and inCadense, as well as any products or services that may result from it, will be made available only through duly authorized platforms, financial advisors, or intermediaries, where permitted by applicable law and regulation. Final eligibility will depend on client type, jurisdiction, and applicable regulatory requirements.

Media Contact

A.J. Harper, inCadense, 1 6104257038, [email protected], www.incadense.com

Priscila Silva, BlackRock, 55 11 3028-4116/55, [email protected], www.blackrock.com

SOURCE inCadense