Blacksford RV Rentals Acquired by Cortina Partners Resulting in Explosive Growth

"Blackford's growth since Cortina acquired the company has been astronomical," said Becky Goodell, Blacksford's CEO. "Revenue from reservations from May 2023 through March 2024 was $1.43 million, and the same time period a year before it was $441,000. Reservations in the first quarter of 2024 were 177 versus 77 in 2023, and we have nearly doubled our RV fleet to 60 rigs."

In addition to revenue and bookings soaring, Blacksford has recently partnered with RVshare, America's largest RV rental marketplace.

"Being part of RVshare's platform should expand our potential customer universe by at least 50%," said Jeff Onouye, Blacksford's General Manager, and a former vice president of Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

Rental reservations now can be booked either on Blacksford's own website, Outdoorsy, or RV Share.

"We will be bringing Blackford's unique RV rental experience to our third market, Phoenix, in the fall of 2024," said Bruce Jacobs, Blacksford's other major owner and co-founder. "The expansion of Blacksford to other cities will continue in 2025 and beyond."

The RV Industry Association's latest economic impact study in 2022 measured the impact the RV economy has on jobs, wages, taxes and spending. The study revealed that the RV industry had an overall economic impact to the US economy of $140 billion, supporting nearly 680,000 jobs, contributing more than $48 billion in wages and paying over $13.6 billion in federal, state, and local taxes.

About Blacksford: Blacksford RV Rentals offers brand new, premium RV and camper van rentals in Las Vegas and Yellowstone/Bozeman, Montana. A Phoenix location will open October 1, 2024. Each rental is fully equipped and designed to cater to your every need, providing a hassle-free, comfortable, and reliable road trip experience. Our rental service includes unlimited mileage, all-inclusive pricing, flexible pick-up, and drop-off times, all the amenities you will need for a wonderful vacation, and 24/7 support to ensure a seamless rental experience.

