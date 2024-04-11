Blackstone Publishing Acquires a New Novel from Bram Stoker-Nominated author, Eric LaRocca for Actor Norman Reedus' BigBaldHead Imprint

"I don't think there is a writer doing quite what Eric is doing, and from the moment I read it, I knew I wanted him as the debut work in the imprint... [I] really can't wait for folks to read it." - Norman Reedus, actor and New York Times bestselling author Post this

On the book, Reedus says, "One of the things I like best about Eric's work is the dark poetry and Hitchcockian vibe. I don't think there is a writer doing quite what Eric is doing, and from the moment I read it, I knew I wanted him as the debut work in the imprint. Ultimately, I can see that translating incredibly well to the screen, but really can't wait for folks to read it."

"It has been an immense honor to partner with Norman Reedus and Blackstone Publishing to craft the inaugural title for Norman's new imprint," says LaRocca. "The grim world of AT DARK, I BECOME LOATHSOME has been gestating in my mind for several years now and I'm so eager to share this story with readers. This book is centered around themes such as trauma, sorrow, and obsession, so I'm especially excited that such a strange, bleak novel found such a loving home at Norman's imprint."

LaRocca's agent, Priya Doraswamy of Lotus Lane Literary, "Eric LaRocca is brilliant and compassionate. His writings are proof of his deep understanding of the human pathos and devastatingly so. I'm thrilled that Norman Reedus has picked Eric's novel to debut his imprint at Blackstone Publishing."

In addition to AT DARK, I BECOME LOATHSOME, the bigbaldhead imprint will include new books from authors hand-picked and acquired by Norman Reedus, in addition to the actor's own forthcoming novels. "Amplifying innovative voices in storytelling is a great privilege and I really connect with the world bending narratives of elevated pulp, which is artful but not artsy, and transcends the genres of sci-fi, horror, speculative fiction and suspense. Stories with big voices and rich characters. That's the good stuff," says Reedus. His New York Times bestselling novel, THE RAVAGED, was the first release from this imprint in 2022.

Eric LaRocca (he/they) is a Bram Stoker Award finalist and Splatterpunk Award winner for Things Have Gotten Worse Since Last We Spoke, which was named one of the "50 Best Horror Books of All Time" by Esquire. His other works include Everything the Darkness Eats, Fanged Dandelion, They Were Here Before Us, The Trees Grew Because I Bled There, We Can Never Leave This Place, and You've Lost a Lot of Blood. A prolific writer of horror and dark fiction, LaRocca often seeks inspiration by wandering the streets of Boston—especially after the sun sets.

About Blackstone Publishing

Founded in 1987, Blackstone continues to pioneer new and creative ways to bring stories to life. With multiple New York Times Best Sellers, Grammy award-winning audio productions, and three books placed on the New York Times Best Books of the Year list, Blackstone has firmly positioned itself as one of America's fastest growing and respected publishing houses. A true independent, privately owned publisher, with offices on both coasts, Blackstone is home to a vibrant and eclectic community of storytellers and story lovers, offering hundreds of new titles each month to its catalog of 19,000+ books. The authors published are as varied as the books themselves, with works by some of the biggest names in literature including Gabriel García Márquez, Ayn Rand, Ian Fleming, George Orwell, Robert Heinlein, James Clavell, as well as more contemporary authors like Neil deGrasse Tyson, Karin Slaughter, Don Winslow, Robert Downey Jr., Jeneva Rose, Norman Reedus, R.L. Stine, and many more.

About bigbaldhead

Founded in 2019, bigbaldhead is a television and film production company from The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus. At bigbaldhead, we are dedicated to quality storytelling at the highest level, with a strong emphasis on shining a light where others don't. We recognize the role of pop culture in fostering progressive change and are deeply committed to making art that makes a difference.

Media Contact

Sarah Bonamino, Blackstone Publishing, 800-378-1304, [email protected], https://www.blackstonepublishing.com/

SOURCE Blackstone Publishing