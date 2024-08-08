Blackstone Publishing and Scribd Announce Strategic Co-Publication Partnership

"We possess a unique opportunity to harness our combined capabilities and resources to champion diverse voices, cultivate innovative ideas, and deliver captivating narratives that resonate with readers and listeners worldwide."-Anne Fonteneau, Chief Sales Officer, Blackstone Publishing Post this

Blackstone will co-publish titles in collaboration with Everand, overseeing manufacturing and distribution across all formats and markets.

"We are tremendously enthusiastic about embarking on this co-publication journey with Everand," remarked Anne Fonteneau, Chief Sales Officer of Blackstone Publishing. "Together, we possess a unique opportunity to harness our combined capabilities and resources to champion diverse voices, cultivate innovative ideas, and deliver captivating narratives that resonate with readers and listeners worldwide."

"Our companies share a passion for experimentation and innovation," added Charlie Schroder, Scribd, Inc. Head of Original Content Development and Publishing. "The collaboration between Blackstone's unique publishing capabilities and the Everand Originals digital publishing program unlocks unprecedented opportunities for writers to monetize their work, and for audiences to read and listen wherever and however they choose.

The inaugural co-published title under this partnership, THREE KINGS: Race, Class, and the Barrier-Breaking Rivals Who Redefined Sports and Launched the Modern Olympic Age by New York Times bestselling author Todd Balf, is released on July 2, 2024. THREE KINGS tells the remarkable true story behind one of the most legendary sports rivalries of all time, set amidst the backdrop of the 1924 Paris Olympics. Scheduled for release on the 100th anniversary of the historic event, and in anticipation of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, this narrative promises to thrill audiences who loved Seabiscuit, The Boys in the Boat, and Balf's own acclaimed Major. Delving into the intricacies of sports and the athletes who shaped an era, THREE KINGS offers a riveting and profoundly human account that delves into timeless themes of competition, achievement, and national identity. Echoing the spirit of Bonnie Tsui's bestselling Why We Swim, it also celebrates the enduring allure and mythology of an ancient sport.

About Blackstone Publishing

Founded in 1987, Blackstone continues to pioneer new and creative ways to bring stories to life. With multiple New York Times Best Sellers, Grammy award-winning audio productions, and three books placed on the New York Times Best Books of the Year list, Blackstone has firmly positioned itself as one of America's fastest growing and respected publishing houses. A true independent, privately owned publisher, with offices on both coasts, Blackstone is home to a vibrant and eclectic community of storytellers and story lovers, offering hundreds of new titles each month to its catalog of 17,000+ books. The authors published are as varied as the books themselves, with works by some of the biggest names in literature including Gabriel García Márquez, Robert Heinlein, James Clavell, as well as more contemporary authors like Neil deGrasse Tyson, Don Winslow, Robert Downey Jr., Jeneva Rose, Al Roker, Whoopi Goldberg, Greg Harden, Norman Reedus, and many more.

About Everand, a part of Scribd, Inc.

Scribd, Inc. is a multinational technology company focused on the written and spoken word. Our mission is to spark human curiosity. Our three brands – Everand, Scribd, and Slide Share – deliver knowledge, information, and inspiration to billions of people across the globe. Everand™ is a digital content subscription that offers millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, news articles, podcasts, sheet music, and more in one monthly subscription. The Everand app – available on iOS and Android device as well as web browsers and Apple Watch – is a destination for stories and knowledge that constantly adds new and original content in partnership with the world's leading publishers, authors, and other storytelling partners.

