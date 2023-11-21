Blackstone Publishing Enters Global Distribution Partnership with Dreamscape Media for Physical Audiobooks

This agreement marks the exciting start to a partnership that will see Blackstone distributing Dreamscape Media physical audiobooks for the foreseeable future. Blackstone will extend its distribution network of Dreamscape Media's remarkable catalog of titles, available in CD and MP3-CD formats. Post this

This agreement marks the exciting start to a partnership that will see Blackstone distributing Dreamscape Media physical audiobooks for the foreseeable future. Blackstone Publishing, an independent and privately owned publisher with offices on both coasts, boasts a distinguished list of titles by Gabriel García Márquez, Ayn Rand, Ian Fleming, George Orwell, Robert Heinlein, James Clavell, as well as more contemporary authors like Neil deGrasse Tyson, Karin Slaughter, Don Winslow, Robert Downey Jr., Jeneva Rose, Norman Reedus, and many more.

"At Dreamscape, one of our primary objectives is to consistently discover opportunities for our extensive audiobook catalog to reach listeners worldwide," states Sean McManus, the president and publisher of Dreamscape Media. "Our partnership with Blackstone Publishing offers precisely this."

Blackstone Publishing and Dreamscape Media are thrilled for the future of this collaboration, setting the stage for an exciting future.

About Blackstone Publishing

Blackstone has firmly positioned itself as one of America's fastest-growing and respected publishing houses with multiple New York Times bestsellers, Grammy Award–winning audio productions, and books placed on the New York Times Best Books of the Year list. A truly independent, privately owned publisher, established in 1987, Blackstone is home to a vibrant and eclectic community of storytellers and story lovers, adding hundreds of new titles each month to its catalog of tens of thousands of books.

About Dreamscape Media

Dreamscape Media is an award-winning publisher that produces fiction and nonfiction audiobooks, book-based children's read-along video programs, and offers video and audio distribution services. Titles are available to both library and retail channels in physical and digital formats. Visit Dreamscape online at DreamscapePublishing.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Bonamino, Blackstone Publishing, 800-378-1304, [email protected], https://www.blackstonepublishing.com/

SOURCE Blackstone Publishing