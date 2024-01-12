Blackstone Publishing Launches Blackstone Unlimited: A Breakthrough in Library Audiobook Access

"We believe Blackstone Unlimited will not only enrich library offerings but also provide a seamless and cost-effective solution for libraries seeking to elevate their audiobook collections and have an always available solution for their patrons." - Craig Mears, National Sales Manager Post this

Key Features of Blackstone Unlimited:

Instant Access, No Restrictions: Bid farewell to holds, waiting lists, and restrictions. Library patrons can now enjoy a world of audiobooks without limits, ensuring a seamless and gratifying reading experience.

Diverse and Growing Catalog: With an ever-expanding collection, Blackstone Unlimited offers a diverse array of genres and authors, ensuring that libraries can cater to the varied tastes of their patrons.

Renowned Authors at Your Fingertips: Dive into the captivating narratives of some of the world's most renowned authors. Blackstone Unlimited brings the works of literary giants directly to library shelves and digital platforms.

Fixed Flat Rate: Blackstone Unlimited provides a fixed flat rate, eliminating additional fees and making premium audiobooks accessible without straining library budgets.

Blackstone Publishing will also be partnering with Lyrasis, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization whose mission is to support enduring access to the world's shared academic, scientific, and cultural heritage through leadership in open technologies, content services, digital solutions, and collaboration with archives, libraries, museums, and knowledge communities worldwide. Through the partnership with Lyrasis, Blackstone Unlimited will be available to libraries through The Palace Project, a library-driven platform and e-reader app for digital content and services that supports the library's role at the center of their community.

"This launch represents a milestone for Blackstone Publishing as we redefine the audiobook experience for libraries," says Craig Mears, National Sales Manager at Blackstone Publishing. "We believe Blackstone Unlimited will not only enrich library offerings but also provide a seamless and cost-effective solution for libraries seeking to elevate their audiobook collections and have an always available solution for their patrons."

For more information or media inquiries, please contact: [email protected].

About Blackstone Publishing

Founded in 1987, Blackstone continues to pioneer new and creative ways to bring stories to life. With multiple New York Times Best Sellers, Grammy award-winning audio productions, and three books placed on the New York Times Best Books of the Year list, Blackstone has firmly positioned itself as one of America's fastest growing and respected publishing houses. A true independent, privately owned publisher, with offices on both coasts, Blackstone is home to a vibrant and eclectic community of storytellers and story lovers, offering hundreds of new titles each month to its catalog of 17,000+ books. The authors published are as varied as the books themselves, with works by some of the biggest names in literature including Gabriel García Márquez, Ayn Rand, Ian Fleming, George Orwell, Robert Heinlein, James Clavell, as well as more contemporary authors like Neil deGrasse Tyson, Karin Slaughter, Don Winslow, Robert Downey Jr., Jeneva Rose, Greg Harden, Norman Reedus, and many more.

