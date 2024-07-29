Blackstone Publishing Set to Release the Bestselling Breakout Thriller THE PERFECT MARRIAGE by Jeneva Rose in a Special Hardcover Collector's Edition for the First Time

Jeneva Rose captivated readers worldwide with this spellbinding tale of secrets, betrayal, and suspense. Blackstone Publishing is delighted to bring fans of THE PERFECT MARRIAGE the hardcover edition they've wanted for the first time ever in luxurious packaging with exclusive, brand-new content. Post this

On the reissue and creating this special collector's edition for her fans, Jeneva Rose says, "It's really amazing to see my debut that should have never been in bookstores to begin with go on to be read by millions of people around the world and ultimately, be so well-loved, it has spawned a special hardcover collector's edition four years after its initial release. I'm so grateful. This one is for my readers."

In her gripping, heart-pounding debut THE PERFECT MARRIAGE, Jeneva Rose poses the striking question: if your husband was on trial for the murder of his mistress, would you defend him? Sarah Morgan is the best criminal defense attorney in Washington, D.C. with a perfect case record and the title of name partner all by the time she is thirty-five. Resentful of her meteoric success, her husband Adam, a failed novelist, bides his time at their lake house enjoying time with Kelly Summer, the woman he has fallen in love with. But everything changes when Kelly's body is discovered at the Morgan's lake house and Adam is arrested on suspicion of murder. While Adam is certainly guilty of sleeping with Kelly, Sarah must now confront the haunting possibility that his guilt will reveal something far more sinister.

On the publication, Blackstone Publishing CEO Josh Stanton remarks, "We are delighted to become the new publishing home for THE PERFECT MARRIAGE and are extremely proud of the final product we have created with Jeneva. I am eagerly anticipating both new and returning fans immersing themselves in this edition and savoring this gripping story."

JENEVA ROSE is the New York Times bestselling author of several novels, including You Shouldn't Have Come Here, The Perfect Marriage, and One Of Us Is Dead. Her work has been translated into more than two dozen languages and optioned for film and television. Originally from Wisconsin, she currently lives in Chicago with her husband, Drew, and her stubborn English bulldog, Winston.

Founded in 1987, Blackstone continues to pioneer new and creative ways to bring stories to life. With multiple New York Times bestsellers, Grammy award-winning audio productions, and three books placed on the New York Times Best Books of the Year list, Blackstone has firmly positioned itself as one of America's fastest growing and respected publishing houses. A true independent, privately owned publisher, with offices on both coasts, Blackstone is home to a vibrant and eclectic community of storytellers and story lovers, offering hundreds of new titles each month to its catalog of 17,000+ books. The authors published are as varied as the books themselves, with works by some of the biggest names in literature including Gabriel García Márquez, Ayn Rand, Ian Fleming, George Orwell, Robert Heinlein, James Clavell, as well as more contemporary authors like Neil deGrasse Tyson, Karin Slaughter, Don Winslow, Robert Downey Jr., Whoopi Goldberg, Greg Harden, Norman Reedus, and many more.

