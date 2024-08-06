Blackstone Publishing to Release Select Penguin Random House Audio Titles as CDs on Demand

Blackstone Publishing announces a manufacturing and distribution deal with Penguin Random House Audio. Blackstone will extend its manufacturing and distribution network to offer select Penguin Random House Audio titles as CDs on demand for both retail and library customers including titles from bestselling authors such as Ali Hazelwood, Jesse Q. Sutanto, Dr. Peter Attia, and more.

ASHLAND, Ore., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blackstone Publishing is pleased to announce a manufacturing and distribution deal with Penguin Random House Audio. As part of this agreement, Blackstone will extend its manufacturing and distribution network to offer select Penguin Random House Audio titles as CDs on demand for both retail and library customers.

The curated selection includes audiobooks from bestselling authors such as Ali Hazelwood, Jesse Q. Sutanto, Dr. Peter Attia, Ariel Lawhon, and Ashley Elston, many of which are available on CD for the first time.