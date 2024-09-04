Blackstone Publishing Will Release A Revised And Updated Edition of Neil deGrasse Tyson's First Book: Merlin's Tour of The Universe

Merlin's Tour of the Universe brings readers on a delightful and informative journey through the cosmos as Merlin—an omniscient space-traveling being—responds to popular questions asked by adults and children alike. Post this

Dr. Tyson says, "Thirty-five years after the original publication, returning to Merlin is like visiting an old friend."

This new edition of Merlin's Tour of the Universe will be a highly designed package that features a striking new cover and illustrations throughout, drawn by Dr. Tyson's brother, Stephen J. Tyson, a professional artist and illustrator.

Blackstone president Anthony Goff remarks, "Neil deGrasse Tyson is one of the world's favorite scientists, and it's an honor to republish his first book in a new beautifully designed keepsake collector's edition hardcover, in addition to bringing it to life in audio for the very first time."

In addition to Merlin's Tour of the Universe, Blackstone will also republish Just Visiting This Planet, the companion volume featuring Merlin, in the Fall of 2025. The deal was negotiated between Senior Acquisitions Editor Vikki Warner from Blackstone Publishing and Betsy Lerner of Dunow, Carlson & Lerner.

Neil deGrasse Tyson is an American astrophysicist, author, and science communicator. In 2017 he became the first American to win the prestigious Stephen Hawking Medal for science communication. He is the Frederick P. Rose Director of the Hayden Planetarium and a research associate in the Department of Astrophysics at the American Museum of Natural History. From 2006 to 2011 he hosted the television series NOVA ScienceNow on PBS. And in 2014 and 2020 he hosted second and third installments of the television series Cosmos, following in Carl Sagan's footsteps, who first hosted the series in 1980. Tyson has written several New York Times bestselling nonfiction books, one of which remained on the list for eighty-one weeks.

Founded in 1987, Blackstone continues to pioneer new and creative ways to bring stories to life. With multiple New York Times bestsellers, Grammy Award–winning audio productions, and three books placed on the New York Times Best Books of the Year list, Blackstone has firmly positioned itself as one of America's fastest growing and respected publishing houses. A true independent, privately owned publisher, with offices on both coasts, Blackstone is home to a vibrant and eclectic community of storytellers and story lovers, offering hundreds of new titles each month to its catalog of 17,000+ books. The authors published are as varied as the books themselves, with works by some of the biggest names in literature, including Gabriel García Márquez, Ayn Rand, Ian Fleming, George Orwell, Robert Heinlein, James Clavell, as well as more contemporary authors like Whoopi Goldberg, Karin Slaughter, Don Winslow, Robert Downey Jr., Jeneva Rose, Greg Harden, Norman Reedus, and many more.

