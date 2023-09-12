Blackstraw Announces Partnership with Databricks to Help Drive Enterprise-wide AI Adoption

"By combining the power of Databricks' Lakehouse Platform and Blackstraw's advanced AI/ML capabilities, our teams will empower customers to leverage data-driven MLOps and enable enterprise AI success." said Atul Arya, CEO of Blackstraw. Tweet this

As Databricks Consulting Partners, Blackstraw will accelerate AI-driven innovation for clients across industries. Blackstraw's in-depth knowledge and deep expertise in helping enterprise customers modernize and democratize their Data and AI footprint at scale are valuable for the partnership with Databricks. Databricks' Lakehouse Platform is cloud-agnostic and enables users to unify their data warehousing and AI use cases on a consistent platform across multiple infrastructures simultaneously.

"We are delighted to enter into a strategic partnership with Databricks," said Atul Arya, CEO of Blackstraw. "By combining the power of Databricks' Lakehouse Platform and Blackstraw's advanced AI/ML capabilities, our teams will empower customers to leverage data-driven MLOps and enable enterprise AI success."

The collaboration is set to actively support customers with various data and AI services such as digital transformation strategy, AI innovation roadmap, MLOps, data modernization and migration, data management, security, and governance implementations. Blackstraw's team of dedicated applied AI Databricks experts will further help customers implement and scale data engineering, collaborative data science, full-lifecycle machine learning, and business analytics initiatives.

"Today, there is a rising need for every business to have a strong foundation of data and AI. By combining the strength of Databricks' Lakehouse Platform in data engineering, data science, and analytics and Blackstraw's AI-first digital engineering capabilities, we can help companies transform their businesses through the power of data", said Kiran Ramesh, Chief Customer Officer of Blackstraw.

About Blackstraw

Blackstraw is a leading technology solutions provider that specializes in delivering innovative data and artificial intelligence solutions to clients across various industries. With a team of experts in data analytics, machine learning, and custom AI applications, Blackstraw helps its clients unlock the full potential of their data to drive actionable insights and achieve business goals. With 700+ years of combined work experience, the Blackstraw Team comprises various experts in AI technologies. A fast-moving team that prides itself in quickly identifying different use cases and fine-tuning our products to suit specific business needs.

For more on Blackstraw's capabilities, visit www.blackstraw.ai

