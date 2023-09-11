Blackstraw Announces Partnership with Microsoft to Help Drive Enterprise-wide AI Adoption

Blackstraw AI, an enterprise-grade AI Solutions Provider, is pleased to announce the successful achievement of Microsoft's Solutions Partner Designation for Data & AI (Azure) and Digital & App Innovation (Azure) in the new Microsoft Cloud Partner Program.
TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blackstraw AI, an enterprise-grade AI Solutions Provider, is pleased to announce the successful achievement of Microsoft's Solutions Partner Designation for Data & AI (Azure) and Digital & App Innovation (Azure) in the new Microsoft Cloud Partner Program. The new Solutions Partner designation provides benefits to Blackstraw and its clients through partner-only access to the latest Microsoft offerings, technical and deployment support, and training opportunities. With expertise in leveraging Microsoft Fabric, Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Data Lake, Azure Data Factory, and Power BI, Blackstraw excels in designing and implementing tailored Microsoft data and analytics solutions.
The Microsoft Solutions Partner designation demonstrates Blackstraw's technical capabilities, experience, and ability to deliver successful customer outcomes aligned to the Microsoft Cloud, with the focus on data and analytics. To earn a designation, Blackstraw had to pass a series of all-new Microsoft certification exams, achieve customer success measures, and meet new customer performance targets. The Data & AI Azure designation recognizes Blackstraw's success in delivering solutions for clients in the areas of:
- Analytics with Power BI
- Data Management
- Data Integration
- Architecting, designing & delivering Azure Data Lakes and Data Warehouses
- Schema Modeling
- AI and Machine Learning
- SQL Server Migration to Azure Cloud
As Microsoft Consulting Partners, Blackstraw will accelerate AI-driven innovation for clients across industries on Microsoft Azure Cloud. Blackstraw's in-depth knowledge and deep expertise in helping enterprise customers modernize and democratize their Data and AI footprint at scale are valuable for the partnership with Blackstraw.
We're excited to be among some of the first partners to achieve the new Microsoft Data and AI Azure Solutions Partner Designation since the program's launch, which will further enhance the support we can offer clients," said Atul Arya, CEO of Blackstraw. "By combining the power of Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and Blackstraw's advanced AI/ML capabilities, our teams will empower customers to leverage data-driven MLOps and enable enterprise AI success."
About Blackstraw
Blackstraw is a leading technology solutions provider that specializes in delivering innovative data and artificial intelligence solutions to clients across various industries. With a team of experts in data analytics, machine learning, and custom AI applications, Blackstraw helps its clients unlock the full potential of their data to drive actionable insights and achieve business goals. With 700+ years of combined work experience, the Blackstraw Team comprises various experts in AI technologies. A fast-moving team that prides itself in quickly identifying different use cases and fine-tuning our products to suit specific business needs.
For more on Blackstraw's capabilities, visit www.blackstraw.ai
