Blackstraw Announces Partnership with Microsoft to Help Drive Enterprise-wide AI Adoption

Analytics with Power BI

Data Management

Data Integration

Architecting, designing & delivering Azure Data Lakes and Data Warehouses

Schema Modeling

AI and Machine Learning

SQL Server Migration to Azure Cloud

As Microsoft Consulting Partners, Blackstraw will accelerate AI-driven innovation for clients across industries on Microsoft Azure Cloud. Blackstraw's in-depth knowledge and deep expertise in helping enterprise customers modernize and democratize their Data and AI footprint at scale are valuable for the partnership with Blackstraw.

We're excited to be among some of the first partners to achieve the new Microsoft Data and AI Azure Solutions Partner Designation since the program's launch, which will further enhance the support we can offer clients," said Atul Arya, CEO of Blackstraw. "By combining the power of Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and Blackstraw's advanced AI/ML capabilities, our teams will empower customers to leverage data-driven MLOps and enable enterprise AI success."

About Blackstraw

Blackstraw is a leading technology solutions provider that specializes in delivering innovative data and artificial intelligence solutions to clients across various industries. With a team of experts in data analytics, machine learning, and custom AI applications, Blackstraw helps its clients unlock the full potential of their data to drive actionable insights and achieve business goals. With 700+ years of combined work experience, the Blackstraw Team comprises various experts in AI technologies. A fast-moving team that prides itself in quickly identifying different use cases and fine-tuning our products to suit specific business needs.

For more on Blackstraw's capabilities, visit www.blackstraw.ai

