Blackwire Labs Announces Blackwire.ai to Democratize Cybersecurity Expertise

At its core, the system acts as a seasoned mentor, guiding users through complex security challenges with intelligent prompts and insights, including the innovative Predictive Prompting feature. This approach, combined with real-time collaboration tools, breaks down organizational silos and amplifies collective expertise, enabling teams to tackle intricate security issues with unprecedented efficiency.

Central to Blackwire's offering is its commitment to trust and transparency. The platform incorporates a blockchain-based certification system (Trustwire) that creates an immutable record of all information sources, ensuring every insight can be traced to verified, trustworthy origins. This innovation is further strengthened by comprehensive private session registries and rigorous validation from the Cybersecurity Community of Excellence (CCOE), a network of industry-leading professionals - seamlessly blending advanced AI technology with human expertise to ensure reliability.

"In today's rapidly evolving regulatory and threat landscape, organizations must embrace innovative AI-driven solutions to increase their capabilities and efficiency," said Matt Devost, strategic advisor and OODA CEO. "Blackwire Labs offers a powerful new tool, designed with vetted expertise, trust and integrity in mind, that cybersecurity and IT teams must start leveraging in order to protect their companies. I'm excited to support the team and watch as they bring GenAI to the cybersecurity world and enhance our cyber defense efforts."

"We're democratizing cybersecurity capabilities for all. Our innovative and pragmatic approach of marrying trusted AI with the wisdom of seasoned experts, empowers practitioners and organizations of all sizes," said Josh Ray, Blackwire Labs Founder and CEO. "This is about genuinely supporting the folks on the front lines and giving the good guys quick access to the expertise they need to execute with confidence and to ultimately be more cyber resilient."

In addition to CEO and Founder Joshua Ray, the former Global Security Lead for Emerging Technologies & Cyber Defense at Accenture, the team includes Co - Founders Christopher Clark (CTO), and Andrew Maloney (COO), all with extensive cross industry experience in cybersecurity, product development and technology leadership roles at companies like Accenture, iDefense, Palo Alto Networks, JASK and Query.AI.

Blackwire Labs continues to secure and invite strategic partnerships and customers across industries who are passionate for solving critical cybersecurity challenges and understand the importance of building trust in AI-driven solutions. The company's global headquarters is at The Link in Ponte Vedra Florida. To learn more and try Blackwire.ai, visit blackwirelabs.com.

About Blackwire Labs

Blackwire Labs is an expert-led tech firm offering trusted AI cybersecurity solutions for businesses worldwide. The company developed BlackwireAI, a customizable GenAI SaaS technology platform that enables enhanced trust and a safer security posture to help companies save money and enhance their existing teams. Blackwire Labs is dedicated to bringing an unprecedented level of trust and transparency to AI solutions within the cybersecurity industry. For more information, visit blackwirelabs.com.

